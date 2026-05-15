Drake’s new albums turn into a celebrity roll call as Kendrick, Rihanna, BTS and more enter the lyrics

Highlights
- Drake has surprise-released three albums: Iceman, Maid of Honour and Habibti
- Fans are focusing on celebrity mentions and apparent lyrical jabs across the projects
- Names linked to the albums include Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, BTS, A$AP Rocky and DJ Khaled
- The releases mark Drake’s first studio albums since his high-profile feud with Kendrick Lamar
Three albums arrived at once, but the talking points quickly shifted elsewhere
Drake returned with an unusually ambitious release strategy on Friday, unveiling not one but three albums: Iceman, Maid of Honour and Habibti. While the scale of the release attracted immediate attention, listeners quickly began concentrating on another familiar feature of Drake’s music: the people mentioned in his lyrics.
Across the projects, fans have identified references to musicians, celebrities, athletes and internet personalities, continuing a pattern that has long followed the rapper’s releases. Online discussion moved rapidly from tracklists and collaborations to theories about who Drake was addressing and why.
The trio of projects also arrives as Drake releases his first studio albums since his highly publicised feud with Kendrick Lamar.
Kendrick, Rihanna, BTS and old tensions return to the spotlight
Much of the scrutiny surrounding Iceman has focused on lyrics believed to revisit Drake’s dispute with Kendrick Lamar. Some listeners interpreted certain lines as a continuation of tensions that dominated music headlines in 2024.
Other figures mentioned or linked to the songs include DJ Khaled, A$AP Rocky and NBA star LeBron James. LeBron’s inclusion reportedly references his attendance at a Kendrick Lamar concert during the period of Drake’s feud with the rapper.
Playboi Carti is also referenced on Whisper My Name, while online streamer Adin Ross receives a mention on Make Them Pay.
Fans have also examined references to BTS, with one lyric prompting debate over whether it should be read as admiration or criticism. Rihanna has also become a talking point after listeners suggested Drake aimed indirect remarks at both the singer and her relationship with A$AP Rocky.
Bots and streaming culture also become a target
Beyond celebrity references, Iceman appears to revisit another subject tied to Drake’s recent controversies. Fans highlighted lyrics interpreted as criticism of bots and online activity linked to streaming culture.
The subject became a recurring talking point during Drake’s feud era, when social media discussions often focused on online amplification, fan campaigns and questions surrounding streaming narratives.
By revisiting the topic, Drake appears to be broadening the album beyond personal rivalries and celebrity references. The result is a release that has listeners dissecting not only the names in the lyrics, but also the wider messages behind them.