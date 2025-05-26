Kendrick Lamar competes with Taylor Swift and Beyoncé at 2025 American Music Awards

All eyes are on Las Vegas as the American Music Awards returns this Monday, bringing an evening of music, star-studded performances, and tight competition. This year, Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with 10 nominations.

The AMAs, driven entirely by fan votes, will go live on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern, with Jennifer Lopez hosting the red carpet and main event. Lamar is one of the top contenders for 'Artist of the Year', a category that also includes Taylor Swift, who currently holds a record-breaking 40 AMA wins. Swift, riding the high of the most successful concert tour in history, will go up against names like Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Morgan Wallen, SZA, and Zach Bryan.





Lamar’s fiery track “Not Like Us,” born out of his public feud with Drake, is in the running for Song of the Year. The track, which became a cultural moment after Lamar performed it at the Super Bowl, swept five Grammys earlier this year. It’s also currently caught in legal controversy, with Drake filing a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over its release.

Post Malone, another major player this year, has secured eight nominations. He’s competing in categories such as ‘Favourite Male Country Artist’ and ‘Favourite Country Album’ for his project “F-1 Trillion.” Known for shifting between rap, rock, and country, Malone continues to challenge expectations.





Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, which already snagged top honours at the Grammys, is in contention for ‘Album of the Year’ and ‘Favourite Country Album’. She’s also among the nominees for ‘Favourite Female Country Artist’, proving her continued push into new musical territories.

Beyond the awards, the evening will also recognise icons in the industry. Janet Jackson is set to receive the Icon Award for her global influence, while Rod Stewart will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his enduring career.

The night will be a mix of nostalgia and new energy, with performances lined up from Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson, Rod Stewart, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson, and Benson Boone. With such a mix of talent and tension, this year’s AMAs could be one for the books.