Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Taylor Swift’s cat obsession inspires a feline craze across the UK

A rise in cat ownership and feline-themed spaces

Taylor Swift’s cat obsession

The singer’s well-documented affection for her cats – Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin

Instagram/ taylorswift
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 12, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

The growing popularity of cats in the UK and beyond is being fuelled by a curious combination of celebrity influence and changing lifestyle habits. The so-called ‘Taylor Swift effect’ has contributed to a rise in cat ownership and feline-themed spaces, with pet cafés, retail outlets, and rescue lounges all capitalising on the craze.

The singer’s well-documented affection for her cats – Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin – has had a cultural ripple effect, especially among younger generations. In the UK and the US, cat ownership is rising, while cafés and retailers are increasingly creating spaces and products tailored to cat lovers.

Rising pet ownership among younger adults

The United States now has 94 million households with at least one pet, up from 82 million the previous year. Of those, 49 million homes include at least one cat. While these numbers reflect trends in the US, the UK is not far behind. Pet ownership, especially among millennials and Gen Z, continues to grow, with younger adults more likely to care for multiple pets.

Taylor Swift\u2019s cat obsessionThe UK is also seeing a rise in cat-focused events and experiencesiStock

Cats have become central to many people’s daily lives, not only as companions but also as part of their broader lifestyle. Taylor Swift’s cat-themed content, including cameos in her music videos and social media appearances, has helped drive interest among fans. The influence of celebrities like Swift has also prompted businesses to embrace feline culture in new ways.

Cafés combine coffee and cat cuddles

Across major cities, cafés that host rescue cats are gaining popularity. In London, venues inspired by US models such as Crumbs & Whiskers and The Catcade are becoming social hubs, offering customers the chance to unwind in cosy spaces shared with cats awaiting adoption.

Crumbs & Whiskers, with branches in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., partners with rescue organisations to house adoptable cats in stylish lounges. The café model has proven successful in attracting visitors and raising awareness of adoption efforts.

Charleston’s Pounce Cat Café pairs drinks and feline company, while Chicago’s Catcade mixes retro arcade machines with cat rescue, offering a blend of entertainment and compassion.

Retail and rescue come together

The commercial response has extended beyond cafés. Retail brands such as Meow Parlour Shop in New York and Meowingtons in Florida have linked online shopping with feline welfare. Products range from cat-themed fashion to home accessories, and proceeds support rescue work.

In the UK, similar ventures are emerging, with independent retailers selling cat-inspired items that benefit shelters. These initiatives highlight how consumer interest in cats is being channelled into practical support for animal welfare.

Local events tap into feline fandom

The UK is also seeing a rise in cat-focused events and experiences. Inspired by US trends like KitTea Cat Lounge’s Pilates and wine nights or San Francisco’s Cello & Chill sessions, British organisers are exploring creative ways to connect people with rescue animals.

Taylor Swift\u2019s cat obsessionTaylor Swift UK fanbase may have helped bring cats into the cultural spotlightiStock

POP Cats, a US-based cat convention, has set a precedent for blending adoption drives with music, art, and pop culture. Such events have inspired similar concepts in the UK, often with the aim of promoting rescue adoptions and community engagement.

Insurance and policy adapt to the trend

The increasing integration of cats into everyday life is also prompting changes in pet care services. In the US, insurers such as Nationwide have introduced cat-specific health plans, covering routine wellness, behavioural therapy, and remote veterinary consultations. Similar policies are becoming more common in the UK, as providers respond to demand.

In addition, pet-friendly housing policies and local planning measures are gradually being introduced to reflect the growing number of pet-owning households. These changes suggest a longer-term shift in how cats are viewed within both homes and communities.

More than a trend

While the Taylor Swift UK fanbase may have helped bring cats into the cultural spotlight, the growth in feline ownership and visibility shows no sign of slowing. What started as a celebrity-driven interest has evolved into a broader movement that affects policy, retail, and community life.

Cafés, retailers, councils and pet insurance firms are responding in turn, recognising cats as central to modern domestic life. From playlists to public spaces, feline presence is no longer niche—it’s part of a new norm.

cats in ukcommunity engagementpet cafstaylor swift effectyounger generationstaylor swift uk

Related News

gym buddy
Lifestyle

How a gym buddy can transform your fitness journey

Nes & Jay
Yung Sammy
Entertainment

Indo-Nigerian rapper Yung Sammy is redefining hip hop in South Asia

Experts suspect engine failure or bird hit in Air India crash
News

Experts suspect engine failure or bird hit in Air India crash

More For You

summer cold vs Covid

Protect yourself and others during the warmer months

iStock

What to know about Covid 19 new variant symptoms and summer colds

Colds and respiratory viruses are usually associated with winter, as colder weather drives people indoors and lowers the body’s natural defences. However, illnesses are still affecting people during the warmer months — and this summer, it could be down to a common virus or a new strain of Covid-19 now being monitored in the UK.

So, what’s behind that runny nose or sore throat, and how can you tell the difference?

Keep ReadingShow less
Bryan Johnson

Known for creating the “Don’t Die” project, Johnson has turned his body into a human laboratory

Getty Images

No pizza, no alcohol, no late nights: Bryan Johnson’s strict routine to defy ageing

Bryan Johnson, a 47-year-old tech entrepreneur from California, has become a prominent figure in the global longevity movement, attracting both fascination and criticism for his intense health regime. Known for creating the “Don’t Die” project, Johnson has turned his body into a human laboratory, experimenting with extreme methods to delay ageing and boost long-term health.

From tech success to health obsession

Johnson made headlines in 2013 after selling his company, Braintree, to PayPal for $800 million. Following years of depression and personal upheaval, including leaving the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and divorcing his wife, Johnson redirected his focus to health and longevity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Studio Bakery Matilda Cake Tesco

The Matilda chocolate cake has gained popularity over the years

Metro

Studio Bakery’s Matild Cake now available at Tesco, but £16 price sparks debate

A new chocolate cake inspired by the famous scene in Matilda has launched in Tesco stores across the UK, capturing attention from chocolate fans nationwide. Developed by Studio Bakery, the indulgent cake pays tribute to the iconic moment when Bruce Bogtrotter was forced to eat a large chocolate cake by Miss Trunchbull in Roald Dahl’s beloved story.

24-layer chocolate cake now in Tesco

The Studio Bakery Matilda cake, now available in Tesco branches and online, is described as a rich, decadent dessert featuring 24 layers of chocolate sponge and ganache. The cake is made with an all-butter dark chocolate sponge and is finished with a luscious chocolate ganache, offering a fudgy and gooey texture.

Keep ReadingShow less
mango distribution for the poor

The festival was warmly received by recipients and appreciated by local residents

SGVP

Madhavipriyadas Swami leads mango distribution for the poor and needy

Madhavipriyadas Swami of SGVP Holistic Hospital in Ahmedabad led a mango distribution drive in 2025, providing free mangoes to poor and needy families as part of the SGVP Mango Festival.

The event was held at the SGVP campus and aimed to support underprivileged communities by distributing fresh seasonal fruit during the summer. Thousands of mangoes were handed out to individuals from economically weaker backgrounds.

Keep ReadingShow less
2025’s Strawberry Moon: Rare Low-Height Full Moon Over the UK

The lowest-hanging full moon visible from the UK since 2006

Getty Images

Strawberry Moon 2025: Ancient moonlight, rare low-rise spectacle returns to UK skies

A full Strawberry Moon is set to light up UK skies tonight, and while the name might sound whimsical, it harks back to ancient survival. This year’s version is even more special, astronomers say it will be the lowest-hanging full moon visible from the UK since 2006, thanks to a rare celestial rhythm called a major lunar standstill.

This striking phenomenon won’t return until 2043, giving tonight's event a once-in-a-generation status.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc