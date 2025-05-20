Taylor Swift’s ‘Look what you made me do’ debuts in a pivotal episode of 'The Handmaid’s Tale'

Taylor Swift’s long-awaited Reputation (Taylor’s Version) finally made its presence known, but not through a press release or streaming platform. Instead, it emerged through the eerie silence of Gilead. The re-recorded version of “Look What You Made Me Do” debuted unexpectedly in the opening scene of the latest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, catching fans and viewers completely off guard.

The episode begins with Elisabeth Moss’s character, June Osborne, orchestrating a quiet but fierce act of resistance against the regime. As handmaids march through a war-torn street, Swift’s voice cuts through the chaos. The updated track underscores the rebellion, syncing perfectly with the tension and defiance unfolding on screen.

The original 2017 version of the song was a turning point in Swift’s career, born out of public backlash and a media storm. Its reappearance now, in a show about fighting back against oppression, feels deeply personal. Swift’s battle to reclaim her music mirrors the episode’s themes: reclaiming agency, rewriting narratives, and refusing to be silenced.

Moss, also an executive producer of the show, shared how this moment had been years in the making. She revealed she had always wanted to feature a Taylor Swift track but waited for the right moment. “This was it,” she said. “The song, the scene, the story, it all just clicked.” Moss also attended Swift’s Eras Tour last year with castmate Bradley Whitford, making her admiration for the singer no secret.

For Swifties, this is the clearest sign that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is on the horizon. While fans have spotted hints in everything from merch updates to symbolic fashion choices, this full-length debut feels like the real beginning of the next chapter.

It also marks the latest move in Swift’s ongoing mission to re-record her early albums and reclaim ownership after the rights to her original masters were sold without her consent. So far, she’s re-released Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and *1989*, with Reputation and her debut album left.

Swift’s music has popped up in recent shows and documentaries, but this moment in The Handmaid’s Tale is her strongest re-entry into the Reputation era. It's less of a promo, more of a declaration. The gloves are off.