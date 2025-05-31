Taylor Swift finally regains full ownership of her first six albums after years-long battle

After years of fighting for control over her early music, Taylor Swift has bought back the master recordings of her first six albums. The deal marks the end of a bitter chapter in her career and gives her full ownership of every song she’s released since her teenage debut.

It all started in 2019 when Swift’s old label, Big Machine, sold her original recordings to music executive Scooter Braun. At the time, Swift called it her “worst-case scenario,” saying she wasn’t even given the chance to buy them herself. Instead, she was offered a deal where she’d “earn” back one old album for every new one she made. She declined. Braun later sold the masters to Shamrock Capital for around £222 million (₹1,848 crore), and Swift decided to take matters into her own hands.





Over the last few years, Swift has been rerecording her old albums and releasing them as Taylor’s Version, including Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and *1989*. These new versions allowed her to regain control and reduce the value of the originals owned by others.

Now, Swift has confirmed that she has officially bought her masters along with the rights to music videos, album artwork, concert films, and even unreleased songs from Shamrock. The price hasn’t been disclosed, but reports suggesting up to £800 million (₹6,656 crore) were exaggerated.

This move brings an end to a nearly two-decade-long struggle. She called it a dream she thought would never come true. In a note to fans, she thanked them for supporting her through it all and helping her get back what she lost.

Taylor’s Eras Tour spotlighted her catalogue as she reclaimed her legacy Getty Images





Of the original six albums, only Reputation and her self-titled debut are yet to be rereleased. Swift admitted she hasn’t finished rerecording Reputation, describing it as deeply tied to a difficult period in her life. Still, she hinted that both albums might see the light again, not out of necessity anymore, but as a celebration.

Swift’s Eras Tour, her biggest to date, presented her entire catalogue and has made over £1.6 billion (₹13,312 crore) globally. Along the way, she’s inspired newer artists to demand better deals, ones that let them own their own music from the start.

Now, at last, so does she.