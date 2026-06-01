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US investment firm considering an offer for easyJet

A US based investment firm has revealed an interest in the UK budget carrier, easyJet

US investment firm considering an offer for easyJet

US investment firm expresses interest in easyJet

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Ritika Bhoora
By Ritika BhooraJun 01, 2026
Ritika Bhoora
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Highlights:

  • A US based investment firm has revealed an interest in the UK budget carrier, easyJet
  • The firm has until June 26 announce a firm intention to make an offer or walk away.
  • easyJet responded by saying it has not been approached by the firm yet

Castlelake, a Minneapoli-based investment firm confirmed that it was in “the early stages of considering a possible offer” for easyJet.

The firm added that no approach has been made to the board of easyJet, and that “there can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any offer.”

Castlelake has until 5pm on June 26 to either announce a firm intention to make an offer or walk away.

In response, easyJet said its board had not yet been approached for any discussion on the matter.

The budget airline said: “The board is clear in its duty of aiming to maximise shareholder value and will consider any proposal, should one be made. In any assessment, the board will be especially mindful of its valuation and deliverability.”

It added that its board “notes the highly opportunistic timing when easyJet’s share price is temporarily depressed due to the current situation in the Middle East and its impact on customer confidence and jet fuel prices”.

It also pointed out the “considerable regulatory, financial and other execution challenges associated with a potential takeover of easyJet”.

Castlelake, was in the news for provided a loan to Virgin Atlantic in January 2025 secured by $400 million in assets, including one Airbus A350-1000 aircraft and nine Rolls Royce Trent engines.

Described as a global alternative investment manager, the firm has more than 20 years of experience in aircraft investing, leasing and servicing.

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