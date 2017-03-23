Governor (Accounting Experience)
College of Policing
CRICKET - Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara (Ishara S.KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)
CRICKET
Sangakkara, wounded in 2009, makes poignant return to Pakistan attack scene
February 14, 2020
CRICKET - Sanjeev Chawla (C), who was allegedly involved in a match-fixing racket that was busted by the Delhi Police in 2000, is escorted out of the Indra Gandhi International Airport upon his extradition from London, in New Delhi. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
CRICKET
India hails ‘landmark’ extradition of alleged cricket match-fixer
ASIA - FILE PHOTO: A policeman shown in file photo dated 30 September 1994 directing traffic in Surat with his mouth and nose covered during the plague outbreak. (Photo RAVEENDRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
ASIA
World Bank official compares Wuhan 2020 to Surat 1994
Business - Tata consultancy services (TCS) office located in Silicon Valley. (Photo: iStock)
Business
Indian IT firms create 0.5 million jobs in US
HEADLINE STORY - (Representational image: iStock)
HEADLINE STORY
BAME medical students face rampant racism, says BMA

INDIA - Sitaram Yechury, president of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)
INDIA
Communists to protest Trump’s visit to India
February 14, 2020
News - Watchdog slams new social media measures in Pakistan
News
Watchdog slams new social media measures in Pakistan
February 14, 2020
News - FILE PHOTO: A loaded truck travels through a newly built tunnel in northern Pakistan's Gojal Valley. (Photo AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)
News
Reduce dependency on China, IMF asks Pakistan
February 14, 2020
INDIA - The students were told to undress after a used sanitary napkin was found in a garden outside Sahjanand Girls Institute.
INDIA
Indian students stripped for menstruation checks
February 14, 2020
News - Sri Lankan army chief Shavendra Silva (REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte).
News
US blacklists Sri Lankan army chief
February 14, 2020
ASIA - FILE PHOTO: A policeman shown in file photo dated 30 September 1994 directing traffic in Surat with his mouth and nose covered during the plague outbreak. (Photo RAVEENDRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
ASIA
World Bank official compares Wuhan 2020 to Surat 1994
February 14, 2020
HEADLINE STORY - (Representational image: iStock)
HEADLINE STORY
BAME medical students face rampant racism, says BMA
February 14, 2020
News - Representational image (iStock)
News
12 flood warnings issued ahead of Storm Dennis arrival in UK
February 14, 2020
INDIA - Representational image (iStock)
INDIA
Remove ‘Bangladesh’ from pro-CAA ad films, says Indian Censor Board
February 14, 2020
News - New Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street on February 13, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)
News
Rishi Sunak hopes to ‘build on Sajid Javid’s great work’
February 14, 2020
HEADLINE STORY - Pachauri who helmed the the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) for more than a decade died in a New Delhi hospital late Thursday (13) after undergoing open heart surgery this week, his family said (Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images).
HEADLINE STORY
India’s Pachauri who led UN climate change panel passes away
February 14, 2020
HEADLINE STORY - Sajid Javid at the Birmingham Central Bus Garage, two days before he quit as chancellor. (Photo: Anthony Devlin/Reuters)
HEADLINE STORY
How Sajid Javid’s resignation drama unfolded
February 14, 2020
News - US First Lady Melania Trump (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
News
Melania Trump “excited” to visit India
February 13, 2020
BANGLADESH - Shamima Begum
BANGLADESH
Father of British IS bride may seek Bangladesh citizenship for her
February 13, 2020
Lifestyle - ‘Anti-vaccination’ movement a growing danger: Expert
Lifestyle
‘Anti-vaccination’ movement a growing danger: Expert
February 13, 2020
HEADLINE STORY - Alok Sharma
HEADLINE STORY
Alok Sharma to lead UN climate summit in UK
February 13, 2020
HEADLINE STORY - Rishi Sunak arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain
HEADLINE STORY
Rishi Sunak: Rapid rise of UK’s new Chancellor
February 13, 2020
HEADLINE STORY - It followed a report from the BBC saying that it had obtained a leaked letter from the prime minister, Boris Johnson, which suggested that an alternative candidate could stand against Scotland (Photo: Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images).
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Alleged dispute over extending Baroness Scotland’s term
February 13, 2020
HEADLINE STORY - Suella Braverman at Downing Street ahead of the cabinet reshuffle on Thursday
HEADLINE STORY
Cabinet reshuffle: Suella Braverman appointed attorney general
February 13, 2020
HEADLINE STORY - Britain's chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak (L) at the Treasury in London and Sajid Javid ahead of the cabinet reshuffle at Downing Street in London on Thursday
HEADLINE STORY
Johnson asserts control over UK government with cabinet reshuffle
February 13, 2020
INDIA - India renames two institutes after former minister Sushma Swaraj
INDIA
India renames two institutes after former minister Sushma Swaraj
February 13, 2020
News - Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak (Photo: Twitter)
News
‘Freeports’ may find a place on Rishi Sunak’s agenda
February 13, 2020
News - Meera Naran With Dev.
News
Mum of accident victim calls for safer roads
February 13, 2020
HEADLINE STORY - Alok Sharma arrives at Downing Street ahead of the cabinet reshuffle
HEADLINE STORY
Cabinet reshuffle: Alok Sharma appointed UK business minister
February 13, 2020
News - Asians shun teaching: Experts
News
Asians shun teaching: Experts
February 13, 2020
HEADLINE STORY - Sajid Javid at Downing Street 10. (Photo: REUTERS/Hannah McKay)
HEADLINE STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Sajid Javid resigns as chancellor
February 13, 2020
HEADLINE STORY - (Photo of Rahul Gandhi by NOAH SEELAM/AFP/Getty Images).
HEADLINE STORY
Indian government not taking coronavirus threat seriously: Rahul Gandhi
February 13, 2020
Business - (Representational image: iStock)
Business
Scotch whisky exports to India rise by nearly 20 per cent
February 13, 2020
INDIA - AHMEDABAD, INDIA: (FILES) In this picture taken 01 March 2002, An Indian policeman looks on as a row of shops burns in Ahmedabad. Top police official R. B. Sreekumar in an explosive testimony has said the anti-Muslim riots that raged in India's Gujarat state two years ago was backed by its ruling Hindu nationalist government, officials reported 18 August 2004. The 172-page testimony was unveiled a day after India's Supreme Court Tuesday reopened 2,000 cases from the riots which claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people, mostly Muslims, in the western Indian state. AFP PHOTO/STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)
INDIA
Gujarat riots convicts engage in community service
February 13, 2020
BANGLADESH - Leading Bangladesh publisher charged under internet law
BANGLADESH
Leading Bangladesh publisher charged under internet law
February 12, 2020
News - Omar Abdullah (Photo: TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP/Getty Images).
News
Court told Kashmir leader held for being ‘Daddy’s girl’
February 12, 2020
HEADLINE STORY - Narendra Modi and Donald Trump
HEADLINE STORY
Looking forward to first visit to India: Trump
February 12, 2020
HEADLINE STORY - Baroness Scotland is excited to host the event
HEADLINE STORY
Commonwealth Secretariat funds withheld amid concerns
February 12, 2020
Business - Basingstoke, United Kingdom - June 26 2018: The front of Pizza hut restaurant on Church Street by the Festival Place shopping Centre
Business
UK’s Pizza Hut outlets tie up with Indian analytics company
February 12, 2020
HEADLINE STORY - ‘Outdated’ views on apprenticeships could be holding children back
HEADLINE STORY
‘Outdated’ views on apprenticeships could be holding children back
February 12, 2020
INDIA - YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - FEBRUARY 12: The Diamond Princess cruise ship docks at Daikoku Pier on February 12, 2020 in Yokohama, Japan. The cruise ship, while being resupplied, remains in quarantine after a number of the 3,700 people on board were diagnoses with coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases have climbed to 175 as Japanese authorities continue treating people on board. The new cases bring the total number of infections to at least 200 in Japan, the largest number outside of China. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
INDIA
Two Indians on board Diamond Princess cruise ship test positive for coronavirus
February 12, 2020
HEADLINE STORY - HS2 is part of infrastructure revolution, says Sajid Javid
HEADLINE STORY
HS2 is part of infrastructure revolution, says Sajid Javid
February 12, 2020
News - Passengers relax on board the Holland America-operated Westerdam cruise ship, which has been denied permission to dock in Thailand over coronavirus fears, February 12, 2020. Maria Angus/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
News
Denied permission by five countries US cruise ship to dock in Cambodia
February 12, 2020
HEADLINE STORY - Comic Anuvab Pal: ‘I love that we can build bonds in comedy’
HEADLINE STORY
Comic Anuvab Pal: ‘I love that we can build bonds in comedy’
February 12, 2020
BANGLADESH - This photograph taken on February 8, 2020 shows Mukul Seikh praying in front of the grave of his mother, former sex worker Hamida Begum, in Daulatdia in Rajbari District, 110 kms (70 miles) west of Dhaka. - Daulatdia is one of about 12 legal but frowned upon brothel areas operating in the country. (Photo by Munir UZ ZAMAN / AFP) / TO GO WITH Bangladesh-prostitution-death-religion,FOCUS by Shafiqul ALAM (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
BANGLADESH
In a first, sex worker receives formal Islamic funeral in Bangladesh
February 12, 2020
HEADLINE STORY - LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: The New Scotland Yard logo is displayed on a revolving sign outside the Curtis Green Building, the new home of the Metropolitan Police on February 22, 2017 in London, England. Cressida Dick is to succeed Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe after being appointed the Metropolitan Police's first female commissioner. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
HEADLINE STORY
Sanjeev Chawla to be extradited from UK to India soon
February 12, 2020
Entertainment - Jameela Jamil slams troll for claiming she’s mentally ill
Entertainment
Jameela Jamil slams troll for claiming she’s mentally ill
February 12, 2020
HEADLINE STORY - FILE PHOTO: Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, chief of the banned Islamic charity Jamat-ud-Dawa, looks over the crowed as they end a "Kashmir Caravan" from Lahore with a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/File Photo
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan seeks to boost image by jailing Hafiz Saeed
February 12, 2020
News - LONDON - AUGUST 13: The Indian flag is pictured during day five of the Third Test match between England and India at the Oval on August 13, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
News
Inspiring event to mark India’s Republic Day  
February 12, 2020
ASIA - An Iranian man holds an anti-Trump placard at a rally marking the Islamic Revolution's 41st anniversary at Azadi Square, Tehran. (Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA via Reuters)
ASIA
Islamic Revolution ‘unbearable’ for the US, says Rouhani
February 11, 2020
HEADLINE STORY - The Aga Khan
HEADLINE STORY
Aga Khan among victims of a French scam
February 10, 2020
News - People wait as medical staff (back) wear protective clothing to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which began in the city, at Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan on January 24, 2020 (Photo: Hector RETAMAL / AFP).
News
South African Indians concerned about relatives in Wuhan
February 8, 2020
News - Scotland's Finance Secretary Derek Mackay REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo
News
Scottish finance chief quits after report he messaged 16-year-old boy
February 6, 2020
News - World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks at a news conference in Geneva. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
News
WHO declares coronavirus a global emergency
January 31, 2020
News - HOMEWARD BOUND? Rohingya refugees at the Palongkhali camp near Cox’s Bazar
News
UN court orders Myanmar to prevent Rohingya genocide
January 23, 2020

Business - SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 27: The first flight from Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, arrives in Sydney and marks the opening of the airline's new non-stop route between Abu Dhabi and Sydney, at Sydney airport on March 27, 2007 in Australia. The airline launched its three flights a week A340-500 aircraft route, which will increase to a daily service from June 29. (Photo by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)
Business
Etihad to add daily flight connecting Abu Dhabhi to Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai just for May
February 14, 2020
Business - Tata consultancy services (TCS) office located in Silicon Valley. (Photo: iStock)
Business
Indian IT firms create 0.5 million jobs in US
February 14, 2020
Business - Shares in Vodafone Idea, which said it would be hardest hit by the ruling, fell 23 per cent on Mumbai's Sensex Index exchange after the court's announcement.
Business
Setback for Vodafone as Indian court asks telecom firms to pay £10bn
February 14, 2020
Business - Donald Trump.
Business
Trump to woo top companies during India visit
February 14, 2020
Business - P Chidambaram (Photo: PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images).
Business
Indian court allows former minister’s son to travel to UK     
February 14, 2020
Business - India's Princess Esran, the first wife of the eighth Nizam Prince Mukhram Jah (Photo: NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images).
Business
India gets its share of £35m in Nizam funds case
February 14, 2020
