Friday, February 14, 2020
CRICKET
Sangakkara, wounded in 2009, makes poignant return to Pakistan attack scene
February 14, 2020
CRICKET
India hails ‘landmark’ extradition of alleged cricket match-fixer
ASIA
World Bank official compares Wuhan 2020 to Surat 1994
Business
Indian IT firms create 0.5 million jobs in US
HEADLINE STORY
BAME medical students face rampant racism, says BMA
News
INDIA
Communists to protest Trump’s visit to India
February 14, 2020
News
Watchdog slams new social media measures in Pakistan
February 14, 2020
News
Reduce dependency on China, IMF asks Pakistan
February 14, 2020
INDIA
Indian students stripped for menstruation checks
February 14, 2020
News
US blacklists Sri Lankan army chief
February 14, 2020
ASIA
World Bank official compares Wuhan 2020 to Surat 1994
February 14, 2020
HEADLINE STORY
BAME medical students face rampant racism, says BMA
February 14, 2020
News
12 flood warnings issued ahead of Storm Dennis arrival in UK
February 14, 2020
INDIA
Remove ‘Bangladesh’ from pro-CAA ad films, says Indian Censor Board
February 14, 2020
News
Rishi Sunak hopes to ‘build on Sajid Javid’s great work’
February 14, 2020
HEADLINE STORY
India’s Pachauri who led UN climate change panel passes away
February 14, 2020
HEADLINE STORY
How Sajid Javid’s resignation drama unfolded
February 14, 2020
News
Melania Trump “excited” to visit India
February 13, 2020
BANGLADESH
Father of British IS bride may seek Bangladesh citizenship for her
February 13, 2020
Lifestyle
‘Anti-vaccination’ movement a growing danger: Expert
February 13, 2020
HEADLINE STORY
Alok Sharma to lead UN climate summit in UK
February 13, 2020
HEADLINE STORY
Rishi Sunak: Rapid rise of UK’s new Chancellor
February 13, 2020
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Alleged dispute over extending Baroness Scotland’s term
February 13, 2020
HEADLINE STORY
Cabinet reshuffle: Suella Braverman appointed attorney general
February 13, 2020
HEADLINE STORY
Johnson asserts control over UK government with cabinet reshuffle
February 13, 2020
INDIA
India renames two institutes after former minister Sushma Swaraj
February 13, 2020
News
‘Freeports’ may find a place on Rishi Sunak’s agenda
February 13, 2020
News
Mum of accident victim calls for safer roads
February 13, 2020
HEADLINE STORY
Cabinet reshuffle: Alok Sharma appointed UK business minister
February 13, 2020
News
Asians shun teaching: Experts
February 13, 2020
HEADLINE STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Sajid Javid resigns as chancellor
February 13, 2020
HEADLINE STORY
Indian government not taking coronavirus threat seriously: Rahul Gandhi
February 13, 2020
Business
Scotch whisky exports to India rise by nearly 20 per cent
February 13, 2020
INDIA
Gujarat riots convicts engage in community service
February 13, 2020
BANGLADESH
Leading Bangladesh publisher charged under internet law
February 12, 2020
News
Court told Kashmir leader held for being ‘Daddy’s girl’
February 12, 2020
HEADLINE STORY
Looking forward to first visit to India: Trump
February 12, 2020
HEADLINE STORY
Commonwealth Secretariat funds withheld amid concerns
February 12, 2020
Business
UK’s Pizza Hut outlets tie up with Indian analytics company
February 12, 2020
HEADLINE STORY
‘Outdated’ views on apprenticeships could be holding children back
February 12, 2020
INDIA
Two Indians on board Diamond Princess cruise ship test positive for coronavirus
February 12, 2020
HEADLINE STORY
HS2 is part of infrastructure revolution, says Sajid Javid
February 12, 2020
News
Denied permission by five countries US cruise ship to dock in Cambodia
February 12, 2020
HEADLINE STORY
Comic Anuvab Pal: ‘I love that we can build bonds in comedy’
February 12, 2020
BANGLADESH
In a first, sex worker receives formal Islamic funeral in Bangladesh
February 12, 2020
HEADLINE STORY
Sanjeev Chawla to be extradited from UK to India soon
February 12, 2020
Entertainment
Jameela Jamil slams troll for claiming she’s mentally ill
February 12, 2020
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan seeks to boost image by jailing Hafiz Saeed
February 12, 2020
News
Inspiring event to mark India’s Republic Day
February 12, 2020
<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/eg8J47pTeFs" width="100%" height="182" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>
Madhurima Tuli talks about her Bigg Boss 13 journey, contestants she wants to see in Top 4 & more
<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VuV_RWtmoPo" width="100%" height="182" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>
Elli AvrRam talks about Malang, her bond with Disha Patani & a lot more…
<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/36WxqIh81Sw" width="100%" height="182" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>
Malang movie review: An entertaining film with some great performances
<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PCay1CTgGac" width="100%" height="182" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>
Hina Khan talks about her debut film Hacked, an obsessive fan and more
<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FPlFpgkHZOs" width="100%" height="182" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>
Vikram Bhatt & Rohan Shah talk about their film Hacked, comparison with SRK’s Darr & more
CURRENT ISSUE05 February 2020
Column
Making the romantic novels shortlist
February 12, 2020
Column
Mixed reaction to sentences in recent cases involving Asians
February 12, 2020
Comment
Prison ‘not the best way to prevent extremism’
February 12, 2020
Comment
Home-grown hate
February 6, 2020
Comment
Creative talent from all ethnicities ‘need to be supported’
February 6, 2020
Comment
NHS waiting times and claims crises need urgent attention
February 6, 2020
Arts and Culture
Agatha Christie’s art of deception continues to stun audiences
February 14, 2020
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan reveals the tip Rani Mukerji gave him when he started dating Kareena Kapoor Khan
February 14, 2020
Entertainment
On Valentine’s Day, Aamir Khan shares the new poster of Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan
February 14, 2020
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan & Dinesh Vijan team up for yet another film?
February 13, 2020
Entertainment
Vidya Balan announces her next, titled Sherni
February 13, 2020
Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan on working with Kartik Aaryan
February 13, 2020
Entertainment
Sayani Gupta set to don producer’s hat
February 13, 2020
Entertainment
Love Aaj Kal movie review: Imtiaz Ali fails to recreate the magic
February 13, 2020
CRICKET
Sangakkara, wounded in 2009, makes poignant return to Pakistan attack scene
February 14, 2020
CRICKET
India hails ‘landmark’ extradition of alleged cricket match-fixer
February 14, 2020
CRICKET
Indian court sends bookie Sanjeev Chawla to police custody
February 14, 2020
CRICKET
Dhoni is best captain India ever had: Raina
February 13, 2020
Hockey
India’s Manpreet Singh is world’s best hockey player
February 13, 2020
CRICKET
Kohli seethes as India let Black Caps sweep ODI series
February 12, 2020
CRICKET
INDIA’s Robin Singh appointed UAE’s director of cricket
February 12, 2020
CRICKET
India suffers first ODI series whitewash in 31 years
February 11, 2020
CRICKET
Pakistan crush Bangladesh by innings in first Test
February 10, 2020
Lifestyle
‘Anti-vaccination’ movement a growing danger: Expert
February 13, 2020
Column
The language of love
February 13, 2020
E-GUIDE
Love and courtship through the ages
February 13, 2020
HEALTH
Excess smartphone, social media use linked to mental distress, suicide risk: Study
February 10, 2020
FITNESS
Exercise of varying intensities may influence brain function differently: Study
February 7, 2020
Column
Lost and found
February 6, 2020
Arts and Culture
‘No place is off-limits for the creative mind’
January 30, 2020
HEADLINE STORY
Ethnic minorities have higher risk of developing physical disability: Study
January 29, 2020
Column
Why endings are not necessarily bad
January 23, 2020
