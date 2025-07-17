University of Bath awards honorary doctorate to Sunil Mittal

SUNIL BHARTI MITTAL, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been awarded an honorary doctorate in business administration by the University of Bath in the United Kingdom, the company said on Thursday.

The University of Bath is ranked among the UK’s top ten universities and is placed within the top 10 per cent globally, the statement added.

This is Mittal’s ninth honorary doctorate and his third from a UK institution. He was previously awarded the Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) by the University of Leeds in 2009 and the Doctor of Civil Law (Honoris Causa) by Newcastle University in 2012.

“I’m honoured to receive this recognition from the University of Bath, an institution renowned for its intellectual rigour, spirit of enterprise, and engagement with the world beyond the classroom,” Mittal said.

“We are very proud to honour Mr Sunil Bharti Mittal’s considerable achievements in enterprise, leadership and service to society. Not only has he built a world-leading global enterprise but his humanitarian work has impacted the lives of over 3.7 million children through education and rural development,” said Professor Phil Taylor, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Bath.

(With inputs from PTI)