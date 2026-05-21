Indian-origin oncologist struck off UK register after fleeing country mid-trial

Highlights

Oncologist Shamir Chandran was sentenced to four years in prison for coercive behaviour and cruelty to a child.

He fled the UK before his criminal hearing and remains a wanted man.

A tribunal struck him off the medical register, warning of a real risk of future harm.

A cancer doctor convicted of controlling and coercive behaviour has been removed from the UK medical register after fleeing the country and refusing to take part in his trial or a later fitness hearing.

Shamir Chandran, who lived in Houghton near Carlisle, was sentenced to four years in prison in November.

He was found guilty of two counts of coercive behaviour and one count of cruelty to a child under 16.

A restraining order was also put in place. The sentencing took place at Carlisle Crown Court without him present.

Chandran had been working as an oncologist at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle but no longer holds a post there.

Cumbria Police confirmed he is still a wanted man, with an active arrest warrant outstanding against him.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service reviewed his case and ruled that his conviction affected his fitness to practise.

He was struck off the register as a result. The tribunal found that his behaviour had been persistent and repeated, targeted at vulnerable people and had involved planning ahead to gain money through intimidation.

The tribunal said Chandran had shown no understanding of how serious his actions were or the harm they caused.

It concluded he posed a continuing risk to the public. "The tribunal considered that there was a real risk of him harming someone in the future," the report said.

In emails to the General Medical Council, Chandran stated that he was disgusted at how he had been treated in the UK and felt his career had been destroyed.

He also confirmed he had left the country and was working at a private practice with a friend. Chandran completed his medical degree in 2001 at the University of Calicut Academy of Medical Sciences in India.