Asians top UK emigration figures as net migration falls to 171,000

Highlights

UK net migration fell to 171,000 last year, nearly half the previous year’s figure

Indians and Pakistanis were among the largest groups leaving the UK

Non-EU work arrivals dropped by 47 per cent, according to the ONS

Indians remained the top nationality for Skilled Worker, Health and Care Worker

NET migration to the UK fell to 171,000 last year, nearly half the previous year's figure, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday, with Asians led by Indians and Pakistanis among the largest groups leaving the country.

The ONS said Indian students and workers topped the exit trend, with around 51,000 Indians who had come for study reasons leaving the UK, along with 21,000 who had arrived for work and 3,000 for other reasons. Pakistanis were also among the top nationalities leaving the country, recording 19,000 departures.

Chinese nationals were the second-largest group leaving the UK, with 46,000 departures involving students and workers. Ukrainians accounted for 18,000 departures, while Nigerians also recorded 19,000 exits.

The ONS said the number of non-European Union nationals arriving for work-related reasons fell by 47 per cent in 2025, which was the main reason behind the continued decline in net migration.

The ONS said net migration was now at levels last seen in early 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic and shortly after the UK's new immigration system was introduced.

“Net migration continues to fall and is at levels last seen in early 2021 – when the new immigration system was introduced and COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions were still in place,” said ONS deputy director Sarah Crofts.

“The recent decrease is being driven by fewer people arriving from outside the EU, particularly for work. While emigration had been increasing, there are early signs it may now be starting to fall, though it is too soon to say whether this will continue,” she said.

The estimate for total long-term immigration last year stood at 813,000, marking a 20 per cent decrease from 2024 and continuing the downward trend.

Prime minister Keir Starmer welcomed the figures and said they reflected an 82 per cent fall over three years.

“I promised to restore control to our borders. My government is delivering,” he wrote on X.

“I know there's more to do. We're introducing a skills-based migration system that rewards contribution and ends our reliance on cheap overseas workers,” he said.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood said the figures showed the government was restoring control over immigration.

“Net migration is now at 171,000, down from a high of 944,000 under the Conservatives. This government is restoring order and control to our borders,” she said.

“We will always welcome those who contribute to this country and wish to build a better life here. But we must restore order and control to our borders. As these statistics show, real progress has been made, but there is still work to do.

“That is why I am introducing a skills-based migration system that rewards contribution and ends Britain's reliance on cheap overseas workers,” she said.

The Labour government has blamed the previous Conservative administration for the rise in migration levels in recent years. Immigration remains a major political issue, with Reform UK making gains in recent elections.

The fall in migration follows tighter work visa rules introduced by the previous Conservative government and continued under Labour. The government has also tightened rules covering international students bringing dependants.

Separate Home Office figures showed the highest number of Health and Care Worker visa extensions in the year ending March were issued to Indians at 107,306, followed by Nigerians at 89,575 and Zimbabweans at 31,117.

Indians also recorded the highest number of Skilled Worker visa extensions at 89,851, followed by Pakistanis at 16,607 and Nigerians at 13,409.

Among international students, Indians received the highest number of Graduate Route visa extensions at 70,371. They also remained the largest nationality granted Sponsored Study visas, with 90,425 visas issued, accounting for 23 per cent of the total.

The ONS estimated that net migration — the difference between the number of people arriving in the UK and those leaving — fell from 331,000 at the end of 2024 to 171,000 last year.

The UK's population currently stands at around 70 million.

The lower figures follow several years of high legal migration after Britain formally left the European Union in January 2020. Net migration peaked at 944,000 in the year to March 2023.

The government also continues to face pressure over undocumented migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.

More than 200,000 migrants have arrived through small boat crossings since records began in 2018, according to interior ministry figures released earlier this month.

Last year, 41,472 migrants arrived on England’s southern coast after crossing from northern France. The number was higher than the previous year but below the 2022 peak of 45,774.

Separate figures from the interior ministry showed a 12 per cent fall in asylum applications in the year to March. Around 94,000 people applied for asylum during the period.