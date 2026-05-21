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British Hindus get first nationwide hate crime reporting tool

Online platform launches as faith-based attacks surge 58 per cent in London

British Hindus get first nationwide hate crime reporting tool

Anti Hindu Hate Monitor launch. Krupesh Hirani AM (left) called it "an important and much-needed step forward" for Hindu communities

Krupesh Hirani
Grant Williams
By Grant WilliamsMay 21, 2026

Highlights

  • Faith-based hate crimes rose 58 per cent in early 2026.
  • Online monitor now records anti-Hindu incidents nationwide.
  • Temple leader calls hatred based on beliefs unacceptable.
Hindus across Britain now have a way to report hate crimes for the first time. A new online system has been set up to track attacks against the Hindu community.

The Anti-Hindu Hate Monitor started last week. It lets victims record both physical and online incidents through a website form.

Until now, no such system existed even though Hindus are the country's third largest religious group.

Faith-based hate crimes in London went up 58 per cent between January and April this year compared to the same months in 2025. This is according to Greater London Assembly figures.

In Harrow, which has the capital's largest Hindu population, residents have said they feel targeted in public spaces.

Ornicha Daorueng leads the Future Faiths Desk at the International Centre for Sustainability. She created the platform after finding widespread concern but no way to record incidents.

"Without reliable data, effective policy is difficult to develop," she said. The system will produce reports every six months for government departments, the Home Office, Met Police and community groups.

Communities welcome move

The Community Security Trust handles over 3,700 antisemitism reports each year. It helped build the new platform using its proven model.

The tool gives clear definitions of what counts as anti-Hindu hate. This supports accurate reporting and police responses.

Satish Patel is a trustee at Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple in Pinner. He welcomed the development. "I have heard many instances of hatred simply because of our beliefs.

That is unacceptable," he said. "This clearer reporting process will help gather vital data, giving the police a better understanding of the scale and seriousness of the issue."

London Assembly member Krupesh Hirani attended the launch. He called it an important step for Hindu communities in Brent and Harrow.

"Too many people still feel incidents of anti-Hindu hate are not always reported, understood or acted upon," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service. He wants Metropolitan Police to use the data for investigations.

The centre notes that hostility against Hindus remains poorly defined, inconsistently recorded and largely missing from policy discussions.

LDRS ( Local Democracy Reporting Service)

met policebritish hindushome officeharrowlondonhate crimeanti hindu hate crime

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