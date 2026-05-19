Met Police appoints Hardev Virdee to lead strategy and investment

Highlights

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley cites "significant financial gap" as key challenge

Virdee is a previous winner of NHS Director of Finance of the Year award

Currently vice president of CIPFA; set to become president later this year

He is an avid runner who has completed several marathons

THE Metropolitan Police on Tuesday (19) appointed a British Indian finance expert, Hardev Virdee, as its new chief strategy and investment officer.

Virdee, who joins the Met from Barts Health NHS Trust where he served as group chief financial officer, will lead the force's long-term strategy, investment and commercial functions.

According to a statement, he will also act as a senior ambassador to government, funders and key partners, with a clear focus on prioritising resources to keep Londoners safe.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, who chaired the selection panel, said he was looking forward to welcoming Virdee to the Met.

"He was hugely impressive in the selection process and that was not just the opinion of the panel I chaired, but also one of more junior colleagues — something we now routinely do in senior appointments," said Rowley.

"This is a hugely challenging role and he will bring deep experience in strategic leadership, financial stewardship and organisational transformation, which will be critical as we continue to reform and deliver the best service for London against a backdrop of increasing demand and work to close a significant financial gap."

Virdee said he was delighted to be joining at such an important moment.

"Having worked in the NHS for many years, I am excited to continue my commitment to public service. This is a challenging role, and I look forward to working closely with colleagues and partners to deliver the Met's vision and bolster investments and resource to support the Met's frontline policing," he said.

At Barts Health, Virdee was credited with putting the trust's finances on a sustainable long-term footing, steadily reducing its deficit and delivering a financial recovery plan that balanced the books in 2025-26.

His track record in the NHS is well established. He is a previous winner of the NHS Director of Finance of the Year award, which recognised his contribution as chair of the NHS National Finance Academy. He is currently vice president of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA), the professional international accountancy body, and is set to take up its presidency later this year.

Outside work, Virdee is an enthusiastic runner who has completed several marathons.

(with inputs from PTI)