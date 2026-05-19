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Rajinikanth: "I'm not jealous about Vijay being chief minister, would have been so if Kamal became one"

Tamil cinema's two icons address playful jealousy remark as fans celebrate their upcoming reunion

Rajinikanth: "I'm not jealous about Vijay being chief minister, would have been so if Kamal became one"

The two Tamil cinema legends will soon work together in a film tentatively titled KH x RK

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Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseMay 19, 2026
Ashya Rose

Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She covers British Asian and community news, with a primary focus on business stories on UK and Asian companies. She also writes on tech, the restaurant industry, culture and world affairs.

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Highlights

  • Kamal Haasan says Rajinikanth's jealousy comment was just a joke.
  • Both actors call themselves best sportsmen who compete without envy.
  • The two stars reunite for Nelson-directed film after long gap.
Kamal Haasan has responded to Rajinikanth's recent comment about feeling jealous if the former became Tamil Nadu's chief minister.
Speaking to reporters on 17 May, Kamal made it clear that the superstar made the remark with a smile and was not serious about it.

"He said it with a smile. We have been competing with each other but never been jealous of each other.

We are the best sportsmen you can find in Tamil Nadu," Kamal told the media. The veteran actor added that their relationship would be the same even if they were cricketers instead of actors.

The comment came after Rajinikanth told reporters he felt genuinely happy about actor-politician Vijay becoming Tamil Nadu's chief minister.

However, the superstar jokingly added he might have felt envious had Kamal reached that position instead.

Kamal has always played down talk of rivalry between himself and Rajinikanth. In an earlier conversation with Star Plus, he explained that market forces created the idea of competition between them.

"We played along because you need two goals to make the match interesting," he said.

The two Tamil cinema legends will soon work together in a film tentatively titled KH x RK. Nelson Dilipkumar will direct the project, with Inban Udhayanidhi producing under Red Giant Movies.

The film features composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Rajiv Menon, art director DRK Kiran, costume designer Pallavi Singh, and editor R Nirmal.

Meanwhile, Kamal's party Makkal Needhi Maiam joined hands with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for the recent Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections, though he did not contest himself.

He recently met chief minister Vijay to discuss six important demands related to the Tamil film industry, and praised the new CM's humility and vision for Tamil Nadu's future.

rajinikanthkamal haasanvijaykhxrkpoliticstamil cinema

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