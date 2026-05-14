Drake’s 'Iceman' leak sparks fresh debate over possible Kendrick Lamar reference

Highlights

A leaked track linked to Drake’s upcoming Iceman album has sparked online debate

Fans believe one lyric may contain a subtle reference to Kendrick Lamar

Questions remain over whether the audio clip is genuine or AI-generated

The discussion comes ahead of Drake’s reported album release on 15 May

A leaked lyric has sent fans back into detective mode

Drake has once again found himself at the centre of internet speculation after a leaked track reportedly tied to his upcoming album Iceman triggered fresh discussion around Kendrick Lamar.

The alleged song, 1 A.M. in Albany, began circulating online and quickly drew attention over a line that some listeners believe contains a veiled jab aimed at Lamar.

According to reports, Drake appears to rap: “Muggsy Bogues dunked for once, even I'm a bit amazed, someone give the kid a raise.”

The lyric immediately prompted theories across social media, with fans attempting to decode whether the line references Kendrick Lamar.

Fans are connecting dots, but questions remain

Online listeners quickly linked the lyric to Lamar’s height, fuelling speculation that Drake may be revisiting one of rap’s most talked-about rivalries.

However, there has been no official confirmation that the leaked snippet is authentic or that it even appears on the final version of Iceman. Some users have also questioned whether the circulating clip could have been created using artificial intelligence, adding uncertainty around the discussion.

For now, much of the reaction appears driven by fan interpretation rather than verified details.

Iceman arrives with growing anticipation

The conversation comes as anticipation builds around Drake’s reported ninth studio album, Iceman, which is expected to arrive on 15 May. If released as planned, it would become his first solo studio album since For All the Dogs in 2023.

Reports have suggested the project may include more than 20 tracks, with fan interest growing through online teasers and cryptic campaign updates.

Drake recently added to the speculation through an Instagram post featuring an Iceman graphic and the message: “EPISODE FOUR MAY 14.”

A rivalry that still attracts attention

Whether intentional or not, the leaked lyric has once again reopened discussion around Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s long-running rivalry. Their feud intensified in recent years through high-profile diss tracks and chart battles that dominated music conversations.

Now, before Iceman has even officially arrived, listeners are already looking for signs that the story may not be over.