Yash’s ‘can’t watch with parents’ remark resurfaces as ‘Toxic’ teaser sparks debate

Highlights

Old TV interview of Yash is being widely shared online



He once said he would avoid scenes he couldn’t watch with his parents



Debate follows teaser of ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’



Complaint filed over explicit stills from the teaser



A throwback that found new meaning

As discussion grows around the teaser of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, an old interview of Yash has suddenly found fresh attention online.

The video comes from Weekend with Ramesh, where Yash spoke to host Ramesh Aravind about how he chooses his roles. In the clip, he says: “I will not shoot any movie scenes which I will be uncomfortable watching with my parents.”

The line is now being widely shared, with viewers comparing his past words to the bold tone of the new teaser. For many, it has reopened a conversation about how an actor’s views can shift with time and with the demands of different stories.

Teaser that triggered the storm

The renewed interest in the old interview follows the release of the teaser for Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written by her along with production designer Yash.

Released on Yash’s 40th birthday, the teaser drew criticism for its explicit scenes featuring his character, Ray. Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli has filed a complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification, objecting to what he called “obscene” stills being shared openly on social media, where children could see them.

At the same time, the women’s wing of a political party in Karnataka has approached the State Women’s Commission, seeking action over what it described as “objectionable” content.

CBFC on online teasers

As the debate continues, the CBFC has clarified that online trailers and teasers do not fall under its direct control.

Even so, the controversy shows no sign of slowing. Alongside arguments about creative freedom and boundaries, Yash’s old statement has been pulled back into the spotlight — reminding many of the image he once carefully built, and how public expectations often clash with an artist’s changing choices.