Actor Ajith Kumar mourns mother Mohini Mani's death, 2 years after losing his father

Highlights

Ajith Kumar's mother Mohini Mani has died in Chennai

Reports say she passed away due to age-related health issues

Fans shared messages of support following the news

Actor is expected to return to Tamil Nadu to be with his family

Another personal loss for Ajith Kumar

Tamil star Ajith Kumar is mourning the death of his mother, Mohini Mani, who reportedly passed away in Chennai due to age-related health issues.

According to reports, Mohini died at a private hospital in the city. The development comes nearly two years after the passing of Ajith's father, Subramani, who also died from age-related causes.

Reports suggest Ajith was away from home when his mother's condition worsened. The actor was said to be travelling at the time and subsequently made arrangements to return and be with his family during the difficult period.

In recent days, videos showing Ajith in Dubai had circulated widely on social media, leading to reports that he was outside India when the incident occurred.

Mohini's final rites are expected to be held in Chennai.

Fans flood social media with condolences

News of Mohini Mani's passing prompted an outpouring of support from fans and well-wishers across social media platforms.

Many shared messages expressing sympathy and encouraging the actor to stay strong. Several posts described the loss as irreplaceable and extended condolences to Ajith and his family.

The actor, known for maintaining a private personal life despite his immense popularity, has received widespread support from followers during the bereavement.

Mohini's death marks another painful moment for the family following the loss of Ajith's father in 2024. Despite dealing with personal grief in recent years, the family had continued to move forward while balancing private and professional commitments.

Her passing has once again brought the family into a period of mourning.

Success on the professional front

While facing personal loss, Ajith has recently enjoyed success on the work front. The actor was last seen in Good Bad Ugly, an action entertainer directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

The film, which performed strongly at the box office, was widely viewed as a significant comeback project for the star and reinforced his enduring popularity among audiences.