Ajith Kumar’s 'Mankatha' sets Tamil Nadu re-release record with £190,000 pre-sales

Record-breaking advance sales

Ajith Kumar’s Mankatha has set a new benchmark for re-releases in Tamil Nadu, clocking the highest advance sales recorded for a returning film in the state. The film, which returned to cinemas on January 23, has generated more than £190,000 in opening-day pre-sales across Tamil Nadu, according to trade tracking platform Sacnilk.

Industry reports indicate the film has also moved past the previous re-release pre-sales record held by Vijay’s Ghilli, which stood at around £205,000.

Bengaluru adds to the momentum

The enthusiasm surrounding Mankatha has extended beyond Tamil Nadu. In Bengaluru, the re-release has collected over £13,000 in pre-sales, as per figures shared by Karnataka Talkies. This places it ahead of Rajinikanth’s Padayappa, which recorded approximately £12,000 in advance bookings during its re-release in the city.

Director marks the film’s return

On the day of the re-release, director Venkat Prabhu shared a photograph featuring Ajith Kumar and Vijay taken during the filming of Mankatha. In his post, he encouraged audiences to revisit the film while urging fans not to reveal the climax, describing the moment as an unforgettable part of the shoot.

A cult crime thriller

Released in 2011, Mankatha follows Vinayak, a suspended police officer who joins four men in stealing betting money worth around £4.8 million. When it comes time to divide the spoils, betrayal sets in and a tense chase unfolds.

The film stars Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Raai Laxmi, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Vaibhav, Ashwin Kakumanu and Premji Amaren in key roles.

