Netflix’s 'Scooby-Doo' reboot goes darker with murder mystery twist in origin story series

Highlights

Netflix has officially titled its live-action reboot Scooby-Doo: Origins

The series gives the classic franchise a darker spin with a supernatural murder mystery

Production has begun in Atlanta with Mckenna Grace, Tanner Hagen, Abby Ryder Fortson and Maxwell Jenkins leading the cast

A childhood favourite gets a darker reboot

For decades, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! was built around masked villains, haunted houses and light-hearted mystery solving. Netflix’s latest reboot is taking that familiar formula in a much darker direction.

The streamer has officially named its upcoming live-action series Scooby-Doo: Origins, with production now underway in Atlanta. Rather than revisiting the gang at the height of their mystery-solving fame, the series explores how they first came together.

From camp adventure to supernatural murder case

The story unfolds during the gang’s final summer at camp, where old friends Shaggy and Daphne become entangled in a disturbing case involving a missing Great Dane puppy. The dog may have witnessed a supernatural murder, setting off an investigation that pulls the group into dangerous territory.





They are joined by Velma, described as practical and science-driven, and Freddy, a charming new student. Together, they uncover secrets that threaten to unravel all of them. Paul Walter Hauser has also been cast in a secret role.

Revisiting a franchise that began in 1969

Created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears, the franchise began with Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! for Hanna-Barbera in 1969.

The original series aired on CBS before later moving to ABC, spawning multiple spin-offs over the years. Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg are serving as writers and showrunners, with Greg Berlanti among the executive producers. Warner Bros. Television is producing the series.