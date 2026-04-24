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Alia Bhatt says daughter Raha may be built for sport and she’s happy if Bollywood skips a generation

Alia also reflected on motherhood, ambition and her upcoming releases

Alia Bhatt

The actor said Raha already shows signs of being naturally athletic

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 24, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Alia Bhatt says she would rather see daughter Raha Kapoor become an athlete than join the film industry
  • The actor revealed Raha is already “competitive” and energetic at just three years old
  • Alia also reflected on motherhood, ambition and her upcoming releases Love & War and Alpha

Alia sees a different future for Raha

Coming from one of Bollywood’s most prominent film families, Alia Bhatt says she is not necessarily expecting her daughter to follow the same path.

In a recent interview with Femina, the actor revealed she would prefer daughter Raha Kapoor to explore sport instead of acting.

Alia said she has always enjoyed the idea of teamwork and believes she would have gravitated towards team sports if she had not entered films.

“I love when everything feels like a team effort. I think, if I were an athlete, I would definitely play a team sport,” she said.

Why Alia thinks Raha could be an athlete

The actor said Raha already shows signs of being naturally athletic despite being only three years old.

Calling her daughter highly competitive, Alia said Raha “jumps around like a bee in a bonnet”, which has made her believe sport could be a natural fit for her in the future.

The comments stand out given Raha belongs to two major Bollywood dynasties through Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Their relationship began during the making of Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, and the couple married in April 2022 before welcoming Raha later that year in November.

Motherhood has changed her priorities

Alia also spoke about how becoming a mother has reshaped her relationship with work, saying ambition does not disappear after parenthood.

She explained that motherhood has simply made her more selective, with a stronger focus on quality over quantity in both life and career.

The actor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She also has the spy thriller Alpha lined up for release.

raha kapoormotherhoodbollywoodalia bhatt

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