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Imtiaz Ali says Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt face the burden of living up to famous family legacies

The debate around nepotism in Bollywood often focuses on the advantages enjoyed by actors

Imtiaz Ali on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The filmmaker cited Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as examples

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 06, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Imtiaz Ali believes actors from film families face unique pressures despite accusations of nepotism
  • The filmmaker cited Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as examples of stars who have had to prove themselves
  • He argued that industry insiders are often compared with the achievements of their relatives
  • Ali also reflected on why he considers Jab Harry Met Sejal a missed opportunity

The debate around nepotism in Bollywood often focuses on the advantages enjoyed by actors from film families. However, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali believes there is another side to the story.

Speaking in a recent interview, Ali argued that stars such as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt face an additional challenge, living up to the success of the families they come from. According to the director, the expectations attached to a famous surname can create pressures that outsiders do not necessarily experience.

Competing with family success

During a conversation with Zoom, Ali said actors born into the film industry grow up surrounded by examples of success, making comparisons almost inevitable.

He suggested that performers from film families are often measured against the achievements of their parents, uncles and other relatives, both by the public and by themselves. In his view, outsiders can sometimes have greater freedom because they are not carrying the weight of an established legacy.

Ali described this as an "added toughness", saying that those born into the industry must constantly define their own success while operating in the shadow of family accomplishments.

Why Ranbir and Alia stand out

The filmmaker pointed to Kapoor and Bhatt as examples of actors who have managed to move beyond the nepotism debate through the strength of their work.

Ali said Kapoor's standing as an actor speaks for itself, while Bhatt's performances have earned widespread recognition. He argued that although opportunities may come more easily to some, lasting success still depends on talent and consistency.

According to Ali, actors from film families often have to work harder to silence doubts and establish their own identities in the industry.

Reflecting on a missed opportunity

Elsewhere, Ali looked back on Jab Harry Met Sejal, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, and admitted he remains disappointed with how the film turned out.

Speaking on Unfiltered by Samdish, he rated the film three out of ten and said he felt the story had greater potential than what ultimately appeared on screen. He described it as an opportunity that was not fully realised, despite believing strongly in the original premise.

Ali is currently preparing for the release of Main Vaapas Aaunga, which is due to arrive in cinemas on June 12.

alia bhattbollywoodnepotismranbir kapoor
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