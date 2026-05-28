Highlights

Pooja Bhatt praised Alia Bhatt’s career choices and understanding of the film industry

She described Alia as “very astute” in navigating Bollywood

Pooja also said three-year-old Raha Kapoor already has the presence of a future performer

Pooja Bhatt praises Alia Bhatt’s approach to stardom

Pooja Bhatt has spoken candidly about Alia Bhatt’s rise in Bollywood, describing her younger sister as someone who understands “how to play” the industry game “marvellously”.

In a recent interview, Pooja said there was no comparison between their careers because they belonged to different eras and approached fame differently. She described Alia as “very astute” and praised the decisions she has made both professionally and publicly.

According to Pooja, Alia’s strength lies not only in her acting choices but also in how carefully she manages what she shares with the public. She highlighted the filmmakers Alia has worked with and the preparation she puts into her performances, saying her sister’s work ethic has played a major role in her success.

Pooja also referred to comments she made during Shaheen Bhatt’s 2019 book launch, where she said Alia’s success partly came from knowing “what to share and what not to share” about her personal life.

Pooja says Raha Kapoor has inherited star presence

The conversation later turned to Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha Kapoor, with Pooja suggesting the three-year-old already has the qualities of a future actor.

Describing Alia as an “upgraded model” of herself, Pooja joked that Raha could become an even more advanced version if she eventually enters films. She said the child has a natural presence and immediately draws attention whenever she enters a room.

“I think she is born to be one,” Pooja said while discussing whether Raha may follow her parents into acting, although she added that the child could ultimately choose a completely different path.

Raha comes from one of Hindi cinema’s most prominent film families. On her father’s side, the Kapoor family has been associated with the industry for generations, while Alia is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan.

Pooja questions public obsession amid nepotism debate

While discussing the public fascination surrounding Raha, Pooja admitted she found the intense attention around the child “a bit scary”. She argued that children of film stars should be allowed to grow up away from constant scrutiny.

The actor also pointed to what she saw as a contradiction in the ongoing nepotism debate, questioning why audiences criticise film families while simultaneously demanding updates and photographs of celebrity children.

Alia and Ranbir first introduced Raha publicly during the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas gathering in 2023. The couple later requested photographers to stop taking pictures of their daughter, and Alia has since limited how much of Raha she shares online.

Fans most recently caught a glimpse of Raha when the family attended a cricket match together earlier this year.