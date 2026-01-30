Alia Bhatt reflects on raising a child in the public eye: ‘The change is so profound’

Highlights

Alia Bhatt reflects on how becoming a mother reshaped her life and perspective



The actor admits she occasionally wants to delete social media altogether



Bhatt says balancing public life and privacy has become more complex since motherhood



Motherhood, transformation and a new sense of scale

Alia Bhatt has spoken candidly about how motherhood has altered her life in ways she never anticipated. In a recent conversation with Esquire India, the actor described the experience as a gradual yet overwhelming transformation — one that extends far beyond the physical changes of pregnancy.

She said the process unfolds over nine months, affecting both body and mindset. But it is the moment of seeing her child come into the world that brings the full weight of that change into focus. According to Bhatt, the shift is so profound that returning to who she was before feels almost impossible.

‘I just want to be an actor who acts’

In the same interview, Bhatt addressed her complicated relationship with social media, admitting there are days when she feels the urge to delete her accounts entirely.

She explained that the constant cycle of online conversation can feel exhausting, and at times she longs to simply focus on acting without the pressure of digital visibility. At the same time, she acknowledged that stepping away would mean losing direct contact with the audience that has supported her since the beginning — something she is reluctant to do.

Drawing firmer boundaries around private life

Bhatt also spoke about how motherhood has changed her approach to sharing her personal life publicly. She said that what was once easier now feels more difficult, as her sense of privacy has deepened.

Her personal photo library, she noted, is now dominated by pictures of her daughter, Raha, to the point where she has to make a conscious effort to take photographs of herself. The shift, she suggested, reflects how her priorities have quietly but decisively changed.

Work updates: films and production projects ahead

On the professional front, Bhatt continues to balance acting and producing. Through their production banner, she and her sister Shaheen Bhatt are backing a coming-of-age romantic comedy, Don’t Be Shy, in collaboration with Prime Video.

The film centres on Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old who believes she has life neatly mapped out — until an unexpected turn sets her plans spiralling.

As an actor, Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She also has Yash Raj Films’ Alpha in the pipeline, co-starring Sharvari and Bobby Deol.