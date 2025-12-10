Skip to content
Alia Bhatt says 'Alpha' is a risky leap as she challenges the male-dominated YRF spy universe

The actor shared new details at the Red Sea Film Festival, speaking about the film’s scale, action load and the wider YRF Spy Universe.

Alia Bhatt at the Red Sea Film Festival where she spoke about the scale of Alpha

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 10, 2025
Highlights:

  • Alia Bhatt shared fresh details on Alpha, the first female-led YRF spy film
  • The actor spoke at the Red Sea Film Festival, calling the project a calculated risk
  • Alpha headlines the YRF Spy Universe’s 2026 slate with Sharvari and Bobby Deol
  • The studio is expanding its global work, including a major UK deal
  • YRF confirmed the 17 April 2026 release after shifting from its earlier date

Alia Bhatt pushed Alpha forward at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. She spoke about the film and said the shoot has been tough and the action load heavier than anything she has done recently. Bhatt also pointed out that the team is entering a space usually driven by male-led spy films, so they are aware of what they are taking on. The Yash Raj Films project is shaping into one of Bollywood’s most closely watched titles for 2026.

Alia Bhatt’s Alpha is being called a risk

Bhatt said the film carries a genuine risk because the YRF Spy Universe has never put a woman at the centre of its action stories. She said the numbers for female-led action films have not always matched the big male-fronted blockbusters.

The film places her alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Shiv Rawail, who directed The Railway Men, is handling the drama. Aditya Chopra is behind the film and it will be the seventh entry in the YRF Spy line, after Ek Tha Tiger, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and the rest stacked before it. A short preview was played at the festival.

YRF has spoken openly about wanting to push the franchise forward. A studio source earlier said the VFX load alone has been far heavier than expected, which is why the 2025 Christmas slot was moved.


What Alia Bhatt’s Alpha means for the YRF Spy Universe

The studio is in an expansion phase. In October, Yash Raj Films confirmed a three-film production run in the UK from 2026. The announcement landed quietly at first, then picked up when Keir Starmer weighed in and called it good news for jobs and crews.

How Alia Bhatt spoke about the film at Red Sea

Bhatt was in Jeddah for a retrospective that traced her work from Highway to Gangubai Kathiawadi. She posted photos in a black gown and wrote that she was celebrating “the magic of the movies.” The festival also played a short video montage of her career.

In her remarks, she said Alpha has pushed her more physically than anything she has taken on recently. She has been juggling shoots, including Love & War, but said she wanted to come to Red Sea to share what this new film means for her.


What’s next for Alia Bhatt’s Alpha

The film now heads into its final stage of post-production. YRF confirmed its new global release date as 17 April 2026, saying the extra time will help deliver the film “in its most cinematic self.” That was the last note from the studio for now. The next update will likely come once the first full trailer is ready.

