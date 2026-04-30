Several arrests in UK probe involving Ahmadi group in Crewe

SEVERAL arrests have been made in an investigation into alleged offences involving members of an Ahmadi sect in north-west England, police said on Wednesday.

Cheshire Constabulary said it was alerted last month to allegations of sexual offences, forced marriage and modern slavery linked to a religious group called the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light in Crewe.

Police said the offences involved a woman who was part of the group at the time the incidents were reported to have taken place in 2023.

According to officers, nine people were arrested on suspicion of offences including human trafficking, sexual assault, forced marriage and modern slavery.

Those arrested include six men aged in their 30s and 40s of Mexican, American, Spanish and Egyptian nationalities, and three women of a similar age range of Italian, Swedish and American nationalities.

“Following a detailed investigation into the allegations, officers have today, Wednesday 29 April, conducted three warrants in Crewe, including Webb House, leading to the arrest of several people,” Cheshire Constabulary said.

More than 500 officers from Cheshire Constabulary and neighbouring forces took part in the morning raids. Detectives continue to search the premises following the arrests.

“Today’s operation is the outcome of a detailed and robust investigation into reports of serious sexual offences, forced marriage and modern slavery involving members of a religious group called Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light in Crewe,” said Gareth Wrigley of Cheshire Constabulary.

“While those arrested are members of the group, I want to make clear that this is not an investigation into the religion, this is an investigation into the serious allegations which have been reported to us.

“We treat all reports of sexual assault seriously and are committed to doing all we can to achieve justice,” he said.

The police chief said officers are working with partners to provide advice and safeguarding support to other members of the group following the arrests.

“I would like to reassure residents that there is no risk to the wider community, and patrols have been stepped up to provide reassurance to local residents. I would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to an officer,” he added.

The Constabulary said officers are also working with the local authority to support other residents of the property linked to the religious sect to ensure support measures are in place.

The Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light, linked to a branch of Islam, is based at a former orphanage. Around 150 people are believed to be living at the property, called Webb House, in Crewe.

The group, formed by followers of Shia Islam in Iraq in the early 21st century, moved to north-west England in 2021 from Sweden after acquiring the property as its headquarters. It is not connected to the Sunni-derived Ahmadiyya Muslim Community founded in Pakistan.

UK police said a further 13 people have also been arrested on suspicion of public order offences, which do not relate to the investigation into the religious group.