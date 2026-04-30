Hospital widens investigation into suspended surgeon Kuldeep Stohr

THE review of care provided by suspended orthopaedic surgeon Kuldeep Stohr has been extended to include more patients as investigations continue at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Stohr was suspended in 2025 over concerns about treatment outcomes in some cases. Dr Sue Broster, chief medical officer at Cambridge University Hospital NHS Trust, said the extension would cover “a subset of patients who received emergency orthopaedic procedures”, the BBC reported.

An external clinical review, ongoing since February 2025, is examining about 700 planned operations carried out by Stohr. Experts have also reviewed 90 trauma cases to assess emergency treatment, according to the BBC.

An initial review completed in January 2025 found “the outcomes of treatment provided to a small number of patients were below the standard we would expect”.

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Concerns about Stohr’s work were first raised in 2015 and reviewed externally in 2016. A separate independent review in 2025 said concerns about surgical technique and judgement were “misunderstood” and opportunities to act had been “missed”.

Hudgell Solicitors, representing some families, said more people had sought legal advice. Elizabeth Maliakal described the extension as a “significant development”.

The trust said it remained committed to supporting affected patients and families.