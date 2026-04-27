Dentist who mocked 'Indian dentistry' wins appeal for reinstatement

Dentist removed over “Indian dentistry” remarks wins appeal

Judge rules misconduct was serious but not permanent in nature

Six-month suspension replaces full erasure from register

A UK dentist struck off over racially charged remarks about an “Indian company” has been allowed to return to the profession, after the High Court ruled that her conduct, while serious, did not justify a permanent ban. The case involving Hanna Grzelczak is likely to raise questions around professional misconduct, proportional punishment and how regulators assess intent and rehabilitation.

Grzelczak, who had been removed from the register by the General Dental Council in September 2025, challenged the decision and secured a reduced penalty. The court instead imposed a six-month suspension, allowing for the possibility of her return to practice.

When words crossed the line

The case centres on a series of emails sent by Grzelczak to her former employer, Damira Dental Studios, where she had worked in Fareham, Hampshire. After resigning in 2023, she asked for her name to be removed from the company’s online listings.

In those emails, she made comments about not wanting to be associated with what she described as “Indian dentistry”, adding that such a connection was “a shame”, as quoted in a news report. The messages also drew comparisons between what she called “Indian implants” and “German technology”.

Following a complaint, the regulator brought multiple charges, describing the language as “unprofessional, inappropriate and racially motivated”, reportedly said during proceedings. Grzelczak admitted the allegations in full at a disciplinary hearing.

The GDC panel concluded that her actions breached core professional standards, particularly the expectation to treat others with respect. It argued that the nature of the remarks pointed to a deeper attitudinal issue, leading to her being struck off.

Not beyond repair, says court

However, the High Court took a different view on the appropriate sanction. Mr Justice Siddique acknowledged that the comments were offensive and racially motivated but suggested they were made in anger rather than reflecting a fixed or ingrained belief.

The judge noted that Grzelczak had accepted wrongdoing early, admitting she used “irrational, racist words” to express frustration, as quoted in a news report. He went on to say that while the emails were clearly inappropriate, they did not meet the threshold for permanent removal from the profession.

Instead, the court found that a suspension would be a more proportionate response. The ruling effectively replaces the earlier decision with a six-month ban, after which she may be eligible to return to work.

The outcome leaves open a wider debate about where regulators draw the line between misconduct that ends a career and behaviour that, while serious, can be addressed through sanctions short of erasure.