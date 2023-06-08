Website Logo
  Thursday, June 08, 2023
Gashmeer Mahajani on celebrating achievements

The actor will be seen in Tu Zakhm Hai 2 and Chhori 2.

Gashmeer Mahajani (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

As actor Gashmeer Mahajani turns a year older, he looked back at his journey in the entertainment industry and spoke about the importance of celebrating the achievements in life.

He said, “As I turn a year older, looking back at life I have realised we work so hard to make our everyday better, to give our best and excel in every area of our lives that we often forget to celebrate our wins, celebrate the journey of coming this far. It’s important for our mental health to celebrate ourselves, our quirks, and our little wins, especially modest, everyday ones. There is much joy to be had in seeing and appreciating the ordinary”.

Born on June 8, 1985, Gashmeer is a well-known face of the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industries. He made his Hindi film debut with Muskurake Dekh Zara and also acted in TV shows such as Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit, and Imlie, and participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

He further added, “I have had to recognise my own qualities as part of developing more self-compassion and a kindlier, friendlier inner voice. So, this birthday I will celebrate myself with my loved ones”.

On the professional front, the actor will be seen in Tu Zakhm Hai 2 and Chhori 2.

Eastern Eye

