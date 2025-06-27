Kajol says she and Ajay Devgn would have separated long ago if not for one thing

Quick highlights:

Kajol says she and Ajay Devgn have stayed married because they are total opposites.

The actress shared her candid take on marriage in a recent interview.

She joked that “partial deafness and selective amnesia” are key to a happy relationship.

The couple prioritise family time over romantic date nights due to hectic schedules.

Kajol has opened up about her 26-year marriage to actor Ajay Devgn, revealing that their starkly different personalities and a good dose of humour have helped them last this long. Speaking in a new interview, she said their bond works because they don’t force romance and instead lean into their differences with honesty and patience.





Kajol on balancing marriage with work and family

In her latest interview, Kajol reflected on the real reason her marriage with Ajay Devgn has endured over two decades. “Ajay and I are completely different people. If we were the same, we probably wouldn’t have lasted this long,” she admitted. Known for being outgoing, Kajol contrasted Ajay’s famously reserved nature and said the mismatch has actually worked in their favour.

She also offered an unfiltered tip for married couples: “The secret is partial deafness and selective amnesia. You have to forget certain things, and sometimes pretend you didn’t hear something they said.”

Kajol shares her take on marriage in a new interview Getty Images





No fancy date nights, just time at home

Addressing the idea of keeping romance alive, Kajol said they don’t believe in planning extravagant date nights. “We don’t do all that. We hardly get time together, so when we do, we spend it at home with family,” she said. Both actors have busy schedules, often filming or travelling, so their priority is quiet time with their children, Nysa and Yug, whenever possible.

Kajol says they skip date nights and focus on family time Getty Images





Reflecting on her husband’s intense work ethic, she added with a laugh, “Sometimes I’m glad he’s away shooting for 40 days. Other times, I wish he was home.” Her comments, in fact, offer a refreshing and realistic glimpse into the life of one of Bollywood’s most enduring couples, one built not on perfection but understanding.