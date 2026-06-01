'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper set to make Soccer Aid history at just 16

Highlights

Owen Cooper will become the youngest player ever to feature in Soccer Aid

The 16-year-old actor shot to fame through Netflix hit Adolescence

Cooper has already collected major acting honours and secured high-profile film roles

From award-winning actor to Soccer Aid trailblazer

Owen Cooper is preparing to add another milestone to his rapidly growing list of achievements after being named in England’s squad for Soccer Aid.

The 16-year-old actor, who gained international recognition for his performance in Netflix drama Adolescence, is set to become the youngest participant in the charity football match’s history.

The occasion is particularly notable given that Cooper was not yet born when the inaugural Soccer Aid event took place in 2006.

Representing England, he will share the pitch with football legends including Wayne Rooney, Jermain Defoe and Theo Walcott, as well as celebrities such as Robbie Williams, Tom Hiddleston, Jack Whitehall and Paddy McGuinness.

Record-breaking success after Adolescence

Cooper's rise has been remarkable since filming Adolescence at the age of 14.

His performance earned widespread acclaim and helped him make history at several major awards ceremonies. He became the youngest-ever winner of the BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actor and also set records as the youngest male supporting actor recognised at both the Golden Globes and the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Industry observers have tipped the Warrington-born actor for a long career in film and television, with comparisons already being drawn to the career paths of actors such as Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland.

He added that the match raises vital funds for children around the world Getty Images

Major film projects already lined up

The young star's career shows no signs of slowing down.

Following Adolescence, Cooper secured a role in Wuthering Heights alongside Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. He is also set to appear in psychological thriller Foxfinder, starring Tessa Thompson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Speaking after his Soccer Aid selection was announced, Cooper said he was proud to take part in the event's 20th anniversary edition and described becoming its youngest-ever player as a "real honour".

He added that the match raises vital funds for children around the world and said he was grateful to be involved in a cause that helps young people grow up safe, healthy and able to play.