Kiara Advani: Women are treated like ‘devi’ during pregnancy, but everything changes after birth

Highlights

Kiara Advani reflects on the changing treatment of women before and after childbirth

Actress says new mothers often face pressure over their appearance and return to work

Advani describes motherhood as a life-changing experience that has reshaped her perspective

‘Women need support after childbirth, not judgement’

Kiara Advani has spoken candidly about the pressures women face after becoming mothers, saying society often celebrates women during pregnancy but becomes quick to judge them after childbirth.

The actress noted that pregnant women are frequently treated like a “devi”, receiving attention, care and admiration. However, she said the tone often changes once the baby is born, with comments shifting towards a mother's appearance and weight.

According to Advani, this is precisely the time when women need the greatest understanding and support as they adjust to the physical and emotional demands of motherhood.

Motherhood has transformed her outlook

Reflecting on her own journey, Advani described motherhood as one of the most enriching experiences of her life.

She said becoming a mother has brought significant personal growth and offered a new perspective on life. The actress added that the experience has helped her understand herself better and has influenced the way she approaches both her personal and professional life.

Advani also highlighted the many changes women undergo after childbirth, balancing their new role as a mother while continuing to manage family and career responsibilities.

Calling for greater empathy towards new mothers

The actress stressed that mothers face immense pressure to quickly regain their pre-pregnancy appearance and return to their routines, often while navigating a demanding post-partum period.

Advani argued that greater empathy is needed for women during this stage of life, saying motherhood requires a strong support system rather than unrealistic expectations.

The actress and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, in July 2025. Since then, Advani has increasingly spoken about the realities of motherhood and the importance of supporting women beyond pregnancy.