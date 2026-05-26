Anita Rani turns personal rebellion into conversation with launch of 'Sisters of Defiance' podcast

Highlights

Anita Rani has launched new podcast Sisters of Defiance exploring identity and social expectations

Dame Meera Syal features in the first episode discussing representation, divorce and British Asian life

Future guests are set to include Gisèle Pelicot, Adjoa Andoh and Anoushka Shankar

Anita Rani opens a new chapter centred on women who broke the rules

Broadcaster Anita Rani is moving beyond traditional interviews with the launch of Sisters of Defiance, a podcast focused on women who challenged expectations and carved out their own paths.

The series opens with Dame Meera Syal, one of the most influential British Asian writers and performers, in a conversation that blends deeply personal stories with wider discussions around identity, culture and representation. The podcast forms part of Rani’s newly launched production company and is filmed from her home studio, with episodes also available in video format.

Rani has described the series as a chance to celebrate women who took risks, disrupted expectations and changed things, whether quietly or loudly.

A full-circle moment with Dame Meera Syal

The first episode carries a personal significance for Rani. As a teenager, she wrote to Meera Syal after watching Bhaji on the Beach, a film that left a lasting impression on her. Years later, Syal became the first guest on Rani’s own platform.

During the discussion, the pair revisit the impact of Bhaji on the Beach and its place in British Asian storytelling.

Rani reflects on seeing her own experiences represented on screen for the first time, while Syal recalls a period when South Asian creatives often found themselves boxed into limited stereotypes.

The conversation also moves into topics often considered sensitive within South Asian communities, including divorce and the expectations placed on British Asian women. The pair also touch on family life and personal change.

Exploring the moments that shaped resilience

The episode traces Syal’s upbringing in a predominantly white rural working-class environment and examines how those experiences shaped her perspective and creative voice.

Rani explores the moments of rebellion and defiance that helped Syal build a career in spaces where women like her were rarely represented.

The wider series promises similar conversations around resilience, difficult choices and the realities behind public success.

More voices set to join the series

Future episodes of Sisters of Defiance are expected to feature a wide-ranging guest list including Gisèle Pelicot, actor Adjoa Andoh, entrepreneur Emma Grede and musician Anoushka Shankar.

For Rani, the podcast appears to be more than a new media project. It is a space built around stories that often sit outside the centre of public conversation and the women who refused to stay there.