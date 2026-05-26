Metallica team up with NHS for blood donation appeal ahead of UK tour

Highlights

Metallica is urging fans to donate blood and plasma before its UK concerts

The campaign partners with NHS and blood services across England, Wales and Scotland

The initiative expands work by the band's charity, All Within My Hands

Metallica wants fans to make an impact before the music starts

Metallica is asking fans to contribute something more lasting than cheers and ticket sales as the heavy metal band launches a blood and plasma donation campaign ahead of its UK tour dates.

As the group prepares to close the European leg of its M72 World Tour with concerts in Glasgow, Cardiff and London, it has teamed up with blood services across the UK to raise awareness around the continuing need for donations.

The campaign is being carried out in partnership with NHS Blood and Transplant in England, the Welsh Blood Service and the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service.

A campaign built around saving lives

The initiative expands the work of Metallica’s charitable foundation, All Within My Hands, and focuses on encouraging supporters to donate blood and plasma before attending the concerts.

Blood and plasma supplies require constant replenishment due to limited shelf life, with blood typically usable for only around 35 days. Donations play a vital role in supporting trauma patients, cancer treatment, mothers needing emergency care and people living with long-term illnesses.

Each donation can potentially help save up to three lives.

In a statement, a representative for the band said Metallica aims to give something meaningful back to communities it visits while touring.

The statement added that similar collaborations in the United States and Australia had helped increase awareness and support for patients, and the band hoped to bring that same impact to the UK.

Metallica asks fans to become part of something bigger

The band also encouraged concertgoers to look beyond the performances themselves.

According to the statement, Metallica hopes fans will see the campaign as a chance to support people who rely on donated blood every day and become part of something larger than the show.

Alan Prosser of the Welsh Blood Service described the collaboration as an opportunity to reach audiences in a different way.

He said Metallica’s global profile could help highlight the ongoing need for blood donations and introduce the message to people who may not have previously considered giving blood.

UK dates and next stop for the band

Metallica’s UK run includes Glasgow’s Hampden Park on 25 June, Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 28 June and two nights at London Stadium on 3 and 5 July.

After concluding the tour, the band will head to Las Vegas for a residency at the Sphere running from October 2026 until March 2027.

Drummer and co-founder Lars Ulrich said the residency would allow Metallica to rethink how it connects with audiences in a live environment. The venue features an immersive wraparound LED display designed to transform the concert experience.