Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Metallica team up with NHS for blood donation appeal ahead of UK tour

The initiative expands work by the band's charity, All Within My Hands

Metallica team

The campaign is being carried out in partnership with NHS Blood and Transplant in England

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 26, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Metallica is urging fans to donate blood and plasma before its UK concerts
  • The campaign partners with NHS and blood services across England, Wales and Scotland
  • The initiative expands work by the band's charity, All Within My Hands

Metallica wants fans to make an impact before the music starts

Metallica is asking fans to contribute something more lasting than cheers and ticket sales as the heavy metal band launches a blood and plasma donation campaign ahead of its UK tour dates.

As the group prepares to close the European leg of its M72 World Tour with concerts in Glasgow, Cardiff and London, it has teamed up with blood services across the UK to raise awareness around the continuing need for donations.

The campaign is being carried out in partnership with NHS Blood and Transplant in England, the Welsh Blood Service and the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service.

A campaign built around saving lives

The initiative expands the work of Metallica’s charitable foundation, All Within My Hands, and focuses on encouraging supporters to donate blood and plasma before attending the concerts.

Blood and plasma supplies require constant replenishment due to limited shelf life, with blood typically usable for only around 35 days. Donations play a vital role in supporting trauma patients, cancer treatment, mothers needing emergency care and people living with long-term illnesses.

Each donation can potentially help save up to three lives.

In a statement, a representative for the band said Metallica aims to give something meaningful back to communities it visits while touring.

The statement added that similar collaborations in the United States and Australia had helped increase awareness and support for patients, and the band hoped to bring that same impact to the UK.

Metallica asks fans to become part of something bigger

The band also encouraged concertgoers to look beyond the performances themselves.

According to the statement, Metallica hopes fans will see the campaign as a chance to support people who rely on donated blood every day and become part of something larger than the show.

Alan Prosser of the Welsh Blood Service described the collaboration as an opportunity to reach audiences in a different way.

He said Metallica’s global profile could help highlight the ongoing need for blood donations and introduce the message to people who may not have previously considered giving blood.

UK dates and next stop for the band

Metallica’s UK run includes Glasgow’s Hampden Park on 25 June, Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 28 June and two nights at London Stadium on 3 and 5 July.

After concluding the tour, the band will head to Las Vegas for a residency at the Sphere running from October 2026 until March 2027.

Drummer and co-founder Lars Ulrich said the residency would allow Metallica to rethink how it connects with audiences in a live environment. The venue features an immersive wraparound LED display designed to transform the concert experience.

blood donationuk tourfansmusic

Related News

Asif Khan Planet Omar
Entertainment

Asif Khan: Planet Omar gives British Muslims a voice on stage

Word of mouth drives more Asian visitors to National Trust
News

Word of mouth drives more Asian visitors to National Trust

UK tourism Asian visitors
News

Wightwick Manor’s forgotten ties to Indian royalty

More For You

BTS turn fan power into another Artist of the Year triumph at American Music Awards

The win adds another milestone to a year already defined by the band's comeback

Getty Images

BTS turn fan power into another Artist of the Year triumph at American Music Awards

Highlights

  • BTS secured Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards for the second year running
  • The group also won Song of the Summer for SWIM from album Arirang
  • RM and fellow members credited fans worldwide for the latest victory

BTS and their fans deliver another winning formula

BTS once again showed the scale of their global reach after taking home Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards (AMAs), with the fan-powered victory reinforcing the unmatched influence of the BTS ARMY.

The South Korean supergroup claimed the ceremony’s highest honour for a second straight year, defeating a heavyweight field including Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga.

Keep ReadingShow less