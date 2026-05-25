Ranveer Singh says ‘narratives surfaced over time’ after film workers' body ban over 'Don 3' exit

Highlights

A film workers' body issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh following his exit from Don 3

Producers are reportedly seeking damages of around £3.9 million linked to pre-production expenses

Ranveer later responded, saying he chose silence despite “narratives and speculations” surrounding the issue

Ranveer Singh faces industry action as Don 3 dispute intensifies

Ranveer Singh has finally addressed the controversy surrounding his exit from Don 3 after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), a film workers' body, issued a non-cooperation directive against him.

The move marked a major escalation in the dispute, with the organisation claiming the actor repeatedly failed to appear before them despite several reminders requesting his participation in discussions over the matter.

The issue reportedly began after filmmaker Farhan Akhtar filed a complaint, alleging that Ranveer withdrew from the project only weeks before the production unit was due to begin shooting.

According to the organisation, the sudden exit disrupted plans for the much-anticipated film.

Producers reportedly cite losses of around £3.9 million

Representatives of the workers' body said they later met members of the Don 3 team, including Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani, to review details surrounding the project.

They claimed audited pre-production expenses had been presented, including hotel bookings, overseas travel arrangements and preparations involving more than 200 workers.

Reports suggest Excel Entertainment has sought damages of approximately £3.9 million related to these costs.

The organisation maintained that the issue extended beyond a disagreement between an actor and producers, arguing that stalled productions can impact the livelihoods of thousands of workers across the industry.

Ranveer says speculation never required a public response

Hours after the directive was announced, Ranveer released a statement through his spokesperson, though he stopped short of directly addressing the allegations or the action taken against him.

The statement read: “Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3*, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”*

It added: “While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead.”

Ranveer also expressed “deep respect and goodwill” towards everyone associated with the project and said he hoped the franchise continued its successful run.

The statement concluded: “Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance.”



