Ranveer Singh exits ‘Don 3’ amid ‘Dhurandhar’ success and decision to avoid gangster roles

Actor reshuffles slate after box office surge, fast tracks zombie film Pralay as Farhan Akhtar’s franchise waits.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh Don 3 exit follows Dhurandhar's success and clear no to more gangster roles

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 23, 2025
Highlights:

  • Ranveer Singh has reportedly stepped away from Don 3 after Dhurandhar’s strong box office run.
  • The actor is said to be fast-tracking a zombie film, tentatively titled Pralay.
  • The decision is linked to avoiding back-to-back gangster roles.
  • Don 3 remains in development, with casting and schedules now under review.

Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 plans have shifted at a moment when Dhurandhar continues its long theatrical run. The actor, coming off one of the biggest hits of his career, is said to be reshuffling projects, with the focus now moving to a very different film and tone.

Ranveer Singh Don 3 exit follows Dhurandhar's success and clear no to more gangster roles


Why Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 plans reportedly changed

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh has decided to step away from Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Don 3. The move comes as Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, edges close to the ₹600 crore (approximately £56 million) nett mark in India.

A source quoted in the report said the success of Dhurandhar has clarified the actor’s next steps. He is said to be keen to avoid being seen in consecutive gangster roles, especially when his latest release already occupies that space strongly.

The same source added that Singh is now prioritising variety and timing. The plan, as described, is not about walking away from scale or ambition, but about changing rhythm. There has been no official confirmation from Singh or the Don 3 producers so far.

Ranveer Singh exits 'Don 3' after 'Dhurandhar' success


What is Pralay and why it matters now

The project now being pushed forward is tentatively titled Pralay, backed by Applause Entertainment and directed by Jai Mehta. The film is described as a zombie story centred on a man trying to save his family in extreme conditions. The report claims Singh has asked for the shoot to be brought forward. He is said to be personally involved in aligning dates to ensure the film moves quickly.

For an actor often associated with high-energy spectacle, Pralay seems like a clear tonal shift, also signalling an interest in genre-led storytelling rather than franchise-led momentum. Industry tracking suggests the film was earlier planned for later floors. That schedule is now being revisited.


Where Don 3 stands without Ranveer Singh

Don 3 was announced in 2023 with significant attention, positioning Ranveer Singh as the next face of the long-running franchise previously led by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan Akhtar has spoken publicly about wanting a “next generation” actor for the role. In an earlier interview, he said Singh’s energy suited the script they were developing.

With Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 plans now uncertain, the project remains in development. Kriti Sanon has been finalised as the female lead, and the film is still expected to be mounted on a large scale, with European locations planned.

Ranveer Singh steps away from 'Don 3' post 'Dhurandhar' run


How Dhurandhar changed the equation

Dhurandhar has continued to draw audiences weeks after release, a factor that seems to be shaping these decisions. Right after the release, Singh was expected to begin preparations for Don 3. That window has now closed.

career choicesdhurandhardon 3farhan akhtarranveer singh

