Small boat migrant arrivals in UK cross 200,000 mark

Highlights

Small boat migrant arrivals in the UK have crossed 200,000 since 2018

Latest Home Office figures showed 70 people arrived on Friday

Reform UK made gains in local elections where immigration was a key issue

Britain and France recently agreed a new three-year deal to curb crossings

MORE than 200,000 migrants have arrived in the UK in small boats since records began in 2018, according to the latest government figures.

The figures came as the anti-immigration party Reform UK made gains in local elections on Thursday, where national issues including immigration were in focus.

Home Office data published on Saturday showed that 70 people arrived in one boat on Friday, taking the total number of arrivals since records began to 200,013.

The figure is based on official government statistics from 2018 to 2025, along with provisional figures recorded so far this year.

The northern French coast remains the main departure point for migrants trying to reach Britain, often making the journey in overcrowded small boats.

Prime minister Keir Starmer is facing pressure over the issue. His home secretary Shabana Mahmood has proposed reducing protections for refugees and ending automatic benefits for asylum seekers.

ALSO READ: UK, France strike new Channel deal to curb small boat crossings

At least 29 migrants died at sea while attempting the crossing in 2025, according to an AFP tally based on official French and British sources. Another six people have died this year.

Britain and France agreed last month on a new three-year deal aimed at stopping undocumented migrants from making the crossing. France pledged to increase law enforcement efforts, while Britain promised hundreds of millions of euros in funding.

Last year, 41,472 migrants arrived on England’s southern coast after crossing from northern France.

The highest annual figure remains 45,774 arrivals recorded in 2022 under former Conservative prime minister Rishi Sunak, who had pledged to “stop the boats” while in office.

Using his own “smash the gangs” slogan, Starmer pledged to tackle the crossings by targeting people-smuggling networks, but has so far failed to reduce the numbers.

(With inputs from agencies)