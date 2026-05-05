Highlights

Anok Yai collaborates with Pierpaolo Piccioli on a concept-led Balenciaga look

The Black Madonna reference introduces themes of faith, identity and hope

Prosthetic styling transforms the model into a statue-like presence on the red carpet

From theme to concept: building a statement

When Anok Yai first considered the Met Gala’s “Fashion Is Art” theme, she arrived at a clear idea. She wanted to appear as a statue. That instinct shaped her collaboration with Pierpaolo Piccioli, who recently took the helm at Balenciaga.

Together, they developed a look rooted in the figure of the Black Madonna, a form seen across religious art in Europe. For Yai, the reference was not purely visual. She framed it as a message of hope, reflecting on the current political climate and the need for symbols that resonate beyond fashion.

They developed a look rooted in the figure of the Black Madonna Getty Images

Crafting a figure beyond the human form

Execution centred on transformation. Yai was clear that she did not want to look like herself on the carpet. Prosthetic elements, including sculpted hair, were introduced to create the impression of a figure shaped rather than styled.

The result marked a shift from her usual red carpet presence Getty Images

The result marked a shift from her usual red carpet presence. Known for a more direct, high-fashion aesthetic, she adopted a quieter, more controlled approach. The emphasis moved to silhouette and surface, allowing the idea to define the look.

A moment shaped by context and resilience

The appearance came during a period of personal and professional significance. Anok Yai was recently named among the honourees at the Time 100 and recognised as Model of the Year at the The Fashion Awards. She has also spoken about undergoing robotic surgery after a congenital condition affected her lungs.

Set against this backdrop, her presence at the Metropolitan Museum of Art carried added resonance. The look brought together fashion, symbolism and personal narrative, aligning with an exhibition that explores how clothing interacts with the body while extending that idea into questions of identity and representation.