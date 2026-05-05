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Met Gala 2026: Anok Yai reimagines the 'Black Madonna' as a living work of art

Yai was clear that she did not want to look like herself on the carpet

Anok Yai

The Black Madonna reference introduces themes of faith, identity and hope

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran May 05, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Anok Yai collaborates with Pierpaolo Piccioli on a concept-led Balenciaga look
  • The Black Madonna reference introduces themes of faith, identity and hope
  • Prosthetic styling transforms the model into a statue-like presence on the red carpet

From theme to concept: building a statement

When Anok Yai first considered the Met Gala’s “Fashion Is Art” theme, she arrived at a clear idea. She wanted to appear as a statue. That instinct shaped her collaboration with Pierpaolo Piccioli, who recently took the helm at Balenciaga.

Together, they developed a look rooted in the figure of the Black Madonna, a form seen across religious art in Europe. For Yai, the reference was not purely visual. She framed it as a message of hope, reflecting on the current political climate and the need for symbols that resonate beyond fashion.

Anok Yai They developed a look rooted in the figure of the Black MadonnaGetty Images

Crafting a figure beyond the human form

Execution centred on transformation. Yai was clear that she did not want to look like herself on the carpet. Prosthetic elements, including sculpted hair, were introduced to create the impression of a figure shaped rather than styled.

Anok Yai The result marked a shift from her usual red carpet presenceGetty Images

The result marked a shift from her usual red carpet presence. Known for a more direct, high-fashion aesthetic, she adopted a quieter, more controlled approach. The emphasis moved to silhouette and surface, allowing the idea to define the look.

A moment shaped by context and resilience

The appearance came during a period of personal and professional significance. Anok Yai was recently named among the honourees at the Time 100 and recognised as Model of the Year at the The Fashion Awards. She has also spoken about undergoing robotic surgery after a congenital condition affected her lungs.

Set against this backdrop, her presence at the Metropolitan Museum of Art carried added resonance. The look brought together fashion, symbolism and personal narrative, aligning with an exhibition that explores how clothing interacts with the body while extending that idea into questions of identity and representation.

met gala 2026 fashion identity anok yai

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