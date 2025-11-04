Buckingham Palace to unveil never-seen outfits of Queen Elizabeth II in an iconic fashion exhibition

Highlights:

About 200 outfits will go on show next year

Many of them have never been displayed before

Features work by Erdem Moralioglu, Richard Quinn and Christopher Kane

Opens in April 2026, runs through October

Tickets are already available

Buckingham Palace will open its doors next year for a major Queen Elizabeth II fashion exhibition, celebrating the late monarch’s 70-year reign through the clothes she wore.

“The wardrobe of her late majesty is a snapshot of a very long life, a life of duty, and in so many ways, it’s a time capsule,” said designer Erdem Moralioglu. “It captures a very specific and important moment in history.”

The show, titled Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style, will feature around 200 outfits worn across her 96 years. Half of these have never been displayed before, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she opens the refurbished East Wing of Somerset House, on February 29, 2011 in London Getty Images





Why the queen’s fashion still matters

Elizabeth II’s clothes told stories of diplomacy, ceremony, and national identity. Designers Richard Quinn and Christopher Kane, who will both contribute to the exhibition, called her “the ultimate ambassador for British fashion.”

“She always shone a light on British designers,” Quinn said. “That was the ultimate stamp of approval.” Kane added, “Her garments tell the story of Britain and its changing identity through fashion.”

Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives before the Opening of the Flanders' Fields Memorial Garden at Wellington Barracks on November 6, 2014 in London Getty Images





What visitors can expect from the exhibition

The display will include some of the queen’s most memorable looks. Among them is an apple-green gown designed by Norman Hartnell, worn to a state banquet in Washington in 1957 for then-president Dwight D. Eisenhower. Her wedding dress and coronation gown, also by Hartnell, will be shown alongside a bridesmaid’s dress she wore in 1934.

There will also be everyday pieces like her riding gear, smart coats, and patterned scarves. One rare item is a clear raincoat made by Hardy Amies in the 1960s. The Royal Collection said it looked far ahead of its time.

Queen Elizabeth II attends an audience with the President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis (Not pictured) at Windsor Castle on April 28, 2022 in Windsor Getty Images





Craft and detail in the queen’s wardrobe

Curator Caroline de Guitaut said the queen’s clothes showed strong British design and careful detail. Every outfit, she said, reflected her taste and her sense of duty. From bright block colours to detailed embroidery, the designs were chosen not just for style but visibility, a way for crowds to spot her instantly.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves Chester Cathedral after the wedding of Lady Tamara Grovesnor on November 6, 2004 in Chester, England Getty Images





When and where to see it

The show opens at The King’s Gallery inside Buckingham Palace on 10 April 2026 and runs right through to 18 October. Tickets are on sale now. Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022, but her style still lives on, in photos, in memories, and in the clothes she wore.