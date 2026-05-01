Highlights

Film marks first on-screen collaboration between the two stars since 2008.

Morning shows register Rs 4.18 crore by 4pm with strong footfall across Kerala.

Audience reactions range from praise for performances to criticism of pacing.

Patriot, the Malayalam spy thriller bringing together Mammootty and Mohanlal after nearly 18 years, opened in theatres on 1 May to massive audience turnout.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film recorded an impressive 70.25 per cent morning occupancy, beating the 65 per cent opening of Mohanlal's earlier release L2: Empuraan.

The numbers tell a strong story. Trade reports indicate the film collected Rs 4.18 crore net by 4pm, running across 1,361 shows nationwide.

The occupancy grew steadily through the day, rising to 75.75 per cent during afternoon shows.

Early estimates suggest the film could earn around Rs 8 crore net in Kerala alone on its opening day, with worldwide projections indicating an opening of approximately Rs 30 crore.

The film's advance bookings had already crossed Rs 10 crore before release, with particularly strong numbers from Kerala and overseas markets.

Between 11.16pm and 11.18pm on the night before release, worldwide advances jumped by Rs 26 lakh in just two minutes, according to trade analyst Jerin Georgekutty.

GCC collections alone crossed $800,000, while Kerala smashed the Rs 5.50 crore mark in pre-sales.

Mixed audience reactions

Social media platforms quickly filled with viewer responses following the first shows. The reactions were varied, ranging from high praise to pointed criticism.

One enthusiastic viewer posted: "Powerful patriotic story with great performances. Mammootty commands as the hero, while Mohanlal elevates every scene with brilliant characterisation and screen presence.

Kubo and Fahadh deliver strong support. BGM and music hit the right notes." The review gave the film four out of five stars.

Another viewer wrote: "Patriot is a decent theatre watch with solid performances. Mammootty carries the film on his shoulders while Mohanlal comes in the latter half and gives whistle-worthy scenes.

Struggles with screenplay at times especially towards climax. Enjoyed watching Big M's together."

Several reviews praised the film's technical aspects. One user noted: "A quality product by Mahesh Narayanan. The excellence is evident in the film's production quality.

Mammootty has delivered a brilliant performance throughout the movie. Mohanlal's cameo appearance, especially his intro. Other actors also performed well."

Another viewer highlighted the director's skill: "What's intriguing? Not the star cast, but the brilliancy of Director Mahesh Narayan in handling both superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal efficiently.

Nayanthara has just three scenes but good. Fahadh Faasil as baddie gets more scope only in last two scenes. Kunchacko Boban is good. Sushin Shyam BGM, cinematography and editing are big plus."

Criticism emerges

However, not all reactions were positive. Some viewers expressed disappointment with the film's pacing and structure.

One harsh review described the film as "180 minutes of pure torture" criticising the plot and screenplay despite acknowledging the film's production values and visual grandeur.

Another viewer noted: "Very interesting first half and a decent second half. The second half struggled and that affected the final impact."

Several reviews pointed out similar issues with the film's second half losing momentum.

One detailed critique read: "A well executed first half, universal and we can showcase everywhere, with top-notch technical sides and engaging narrative followed by a bland second half which got confused between quality and fan service.

Another noted no emotional connection at all. Poor climax. Decent performances.

Some fans also questioned Mohanlal's screen time. One user posted: "Where's Mohanlal in Patriot? Weren't we promised a proper multistarrer? Feels like his name was just used for the initial hype. No Mohanlal in first hour."

Outside cinema halls across Kerala, huge crowds gathered to celebrate the return of the iconic duo.

Videos shared on social media showed fans chanting "Minnichekane," a popular Malayalam phrase meaning "make it shine" or "light it up." The emotional scenes captured the excitement surrounding this historic reunion.

Trade analyst AB George shared footage of packed theatres from Ernakulam's King Size Kavitha cinema, with houseful boards displayed everywhere. "Patriot shows started in full packed houses all over Kerala," he posted on social media.