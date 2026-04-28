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Vijay’s final film 'Jana Nayagan' gets a second chance after censorship row and leak crisis

It is expected to be Vijay’s last film before his full-time political move

Vijay’s final film 'Jana Nayagan' gets a second chance after censorship row and leak crisis

The political action drama was originally lined up for a major Pongal 2026 release

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 28, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Jana Nayagan is reportedly eyeing a worldwide release on May 8
  • Vijay’s final film was originally planned as a major Pongal 2026 release
  • Certification issues forced the makers to halt the release despite strong advance bookings
  • The film was recently leaked online, creating fresh concerns
  • It is expected to be Vijay’s last film before his full-time political move

From farewell blockbuster to troubled release

Vijay’s final film was meant to be a landmark farewell before his transition into politics. Instead, Jana Nayagan has spent months battling delays, legal hurdles and piracy issues.

The political action drama was originally lined up for a major Pongal 2026 release, with expectations running high around what could be Vijay’s final appearance on screen before focusing on his political ambitions.

Now, after months of uncertainty, reports suggest the film is targeting a worldwide theatrical release on May 8, with an official announcement expected soon.

Censorship battle disrupted release plans

Produced by KVN Productions, the film’s original release plans collapsed after it ran into certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification.

Reports claimed the film had already generated more than ₹100 crore in advance bookings before the release was stopped.

With reports indicating the censor issues have now been resolved, the long-delayed film appears to be moving forward again.

Leak added another setback

Just as the film appeared to be nearing release, Jana Nayagan was leaked online, creating fresh uncertainty around its box office prospects.

The piracy issue has raised concerns, but industry observers believe Vijay’s fan following could still deliver a major opening weekend.

The timing of the release has also drawn attention as the film is expected to arrive after the Tamil Nadu election results, adding another political layer to a film already being seen as Vijay’s cinematic farewell.

Directed by H. Vinoth, the film reportedly stars Vijay as a former police officer and features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mamitha Baiju.

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