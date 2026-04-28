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Farhan Akhtar isn’t stepping away from 'Don 3': “Nothing can be taken for granted”

Last directed Don 2 in 2011 starring Shah Rukh Khan

Farhan Akhtar

Akhtar says he has learnt to “expect the unexpected” in recent years

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 28, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Farhan Akhtar says Don 3 is still a film he wants to make
  • Last directed Don 2 in 2011 starring Shah Rukh Khan
  • Ranveer Singh’s exit led to reported dispute and loss claims
  • Excel Entertainment reportedly raised concerns of around £3.1 million losses
  • Akhtar says he has learnt to “expect the unexpected” in recent years

Don 3 still part of Farhan Akhtar’s plans

Farhan Akhtar has reiterated that Don 3 continues to remain one of the stories he is keen to bring to the screen, despite repeated delays and production hurdles.

His last outing as director in the franchise, Don 2, released in 2011 with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, and since then the third instalment has remained in development, facing multiple shifts in direction and casting speculation.

Casting exit leads to dispute claims

Recent developments centred around Ranveer Singh stepping away from the project after being attached to the new instalment. His exit reportedly triggered wider disagreements around production timelines and commitments.

Following this, Excel Entertainment is said to have approached the Producers Guild of India, claiming financial losses of approximately ₹40 crore linked to the sudden change in casting.

Reports also suggested that Singh raised concerns over professionalism and delays, while the production side maintained that the film had been affected by multiple external factors, including scheduling and other commitments. It was also reported that he had been brought on board after the success of Dhurandhar.

Akhtar’s team is understood to have submitted documentation in response, addressing claims about dissatisfaction with the script and clarifying the development process of the project.

“expect the unexpected”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Akhtar said the past couple of years have reinforced how unpredictable filmmaking can be. He noted that nothing can be taken for granted until a film is actually completed.

Despite the uncertainty, he maintained that Don 3 remains creatively important to him and continues to be a story he wants to tell, rather than something that has been shelved.

Parallel delays on Jee Le Zaraa

His other long-gestating project, Jee Le Zaraa, has also faced repeated delays without moving into production.

Even so, Akhtar expressed confidence in his long career in the industry, pointing to years of experience and established working relationships that, in his view, help him navigate uncertain phases of filmmaking.

ranveer singhdon 3delaysfarhan akhtar don 3 updatefarhan akhtar

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