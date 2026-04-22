Ranveer Singh’s 'Don 3' exit: How a franchise reboot reportedly ended in a £890,000 settlement

Highlights

Ranveer Singh was announced as the new face of Don 3 in 2023

Production delays reportedly created uncertainty around the film

Reports linked his exit to scheduling issues with Dhurandhar

He has reportedly returned ₹10 crore (£890,000 approx) and offered a stake in Pralay

Ranveer’s casting sparked major buzz

When Excel Entertainment announced Ranveer Singh as the new lead of Don 3, it instantly became one of Bollywood’s biggest talking points. The actor was stepping into a role made famous by Shah Rukh Khan in the franchise’s previous two films, with Farhan Akhtar returning as director. While some welcomed the reboot, others questioned replacing Khan in such an iconic franchise.

Delays reportedly shifted the momentum

After the announcement, the film failed to move into production as quickly as expected. Reports suggested Farhan Akhtar prioritised 120 Bahadur, pushing Don 3 further down the line. At the same time, Ranveer’s growing slate reportedly created scheduling complications.

Dhurandhar reportedly led to his exit

Industry reports later claimed Ranveer prioritised Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which clashed with the timeline for Don 3.

Soon after, reports emerged that he had exited the film, with Excel Entertainment allegedly seeking compensation after the sudden move. Neither side has publicly confirmed the exact reason behind the departure.

The reported settlement

According to reports, Ranveer has now returned his ₹10 crore signing fee, estimated at around £890,000, to settle the matter. Reports also claim he offered Excel Entertainment a stake in his upcoming film Pralay, although the exact details remain private as the project is still being finalised.

If accurate, it marks an unusual end to one of Bollywood’s most closely watched casting shake-ups.