Latest Stories

Highlights

Sullivan was restricted from contact with West Ham’s women’s and youth teams following a 2023 complaint

Interim CEO Karim Virani will continue overseeing the club’s daily operations

Sullivan denies wrongdoing and says the allegations do not relate to his time in football

CULTURE SECRETARY Lisa Nandy has met the Football Association (FA) and West Ham United after demanding answers over the handling of safeguarding concerns involving former club chairman David Sullivan, the Times reported.

Nandy opened talks with the club and football’s governing body after reports revealed that Sullivan, 77, had been restricted from contact with West Ham’s women’s and youth teams following a 2023 investigation into a historical complaint.

The restrictions were agreed by a safeguarding group involving West Ham, the FA and the local authority. Sullivan was reportedly prevented from attending matches involving the women’s and youth teams.

Nandy said the revelations were “utterly horrifying” and called for an urgent explanation from both the FA and West Ham.

“If it is the case that an investigation concluded that there were sufficiently serious allegations to warrant a ban on contact with the youth and women’s teams, then the FA must explain this decision and why no further action was taken,” she was quoted as saying.

“I expect a full and urgent explanation from the FA and West Ham as to how these incredibly serious allegations have been handled.”

The FA said it could not comment on individual safeguarding matters or ongoing cases.

West Ham said it was taking the issue seriously and remained confident in its safeguarding procedures. The club also confirmed that interim chief executive officer Karim Virani, reporting to the current board of directors, would continue to lead West Ham’s day-to-day operations.

Sullivan denied allegations

Sullivan stepped down as West Ham’s co-chairman and director on Saturday (6) after reports about allegations of sexual misconduct were due to be published. He remains the club’s majority shareholder.

In a statement, Sullivan said the allegations were “factually incorrect and entirely false” and described them as “sensationalised by the media”.

“I categorically deny these claims,” he said, adding that none of the allegations related to his more than 30 years in football.

Sullivan added, “West Ham United has been one of the greatest passions and privileges of my life. I care deeply about the club, its supporters, its players, its staff, and its future.”

The allegations were reported by the Times and BBC Panorama, with seven women making claims about Sullivan’s behaviour during his time in business and publishing. Sullivan has denied the allegations and said he would take legal action over what he described as false claims.

The controversy comes after West Ham’s principal shirt sponsor, BoyleSports, said it was “extremely concerned” by the allegations and supported a review by the Independent Football Regulator.

A spokesperson for the company said: “It is our understanding that the Independent Football Regulator is reviewing this matter urgently and we wholeheartedly support their efforts in doing so.”

Women’s Aid said that a person facing unresolved allegations with restrictions in place should not continue in a leadership position.

West Ham said Sullivan no longer held an operational leadership role at the club.