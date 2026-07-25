Leicester University appoints Dr Nik Kotecha as pro-chancellor

Highlights

Dr Nik Kotecha will take over as pro-chancellor (enterprise) from September 1

The position aims to strengthen the university’s commercial partnerships and translate research into real-world economic impact

He is the founder of Morningside Pharmaceuticals and RandalSun Capital

THE University of Leicester has appointed scientist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Dr Nik Kotecha OBE DL as its new pro-chancellor (enterprise).

Taking up the honorary role on September 1, 2026, Dr Kotecha will act as a key ambassador to strengthen the university's engagement with business, innovation, and entrepreneurship at a time when higher education institutions are playing an increasingly vital role in economic growth, a statement said.

Arriving in Leicester as a refugee, Dr Kotecha founded Morningside Pharmaceuticals Ltd from his garage in 1991, growing the Midlands-based firm into a global developer and supplier of generic medicines serving over 120 countries.

He is the founder and chairman of RandalSun Capital, managing a wide-ranging global investment portfolio focused on health, life sciences, and high-innovation enterprises.

In addition to receiving an OBE for services to entrepreneurship, innovation, and philanthropy, Dr Kotecha holds an Honorary Professorship of Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Philanthropy, along with numerous fellowships including FRSC, FRSM, and CChem.



In 2017, he and his wife Moni established the Randal Foundation, which works with global partners to deliver its core ambition of saving one million lives.





Dr Kotecha received an Honorary Doctor of Science from Leicester in 2023 Eastern Eye

Dr Kotecha said, “I am delighted to be appointed pro-chancellor (Enterprise) at the University of Leicester.

"Having grown up in Leicester, the University has always been a prominent part of the city’s identity. I have seen first-hand the extraordinary contribution it makes - not only as a nationally recognised centre of academic excellence, but also as a driving force in the civic, economic and innovation landscape of our city and Country.

"I look forward to supporting the continued growth of the University’s ambitious enterprise and innovation agenda, strengthening its connections with business, industry and the wider community. I am excited to work alongside the University’s leadership team to help create opportunities that translate world-class research into real-world impact, while contributing, wherever I can, to the outstanding learning, research and innovation that define the University of Leicester experience.”

An ardent supporter

A longstanding supporter of the university, Dr Kotecha received an Honorary Doctor of Science from Leicester in 2023. Through the Randal Foundation, he has supported several key local initiatives, including the establishment of the Leicester Medical School and the IntoUniversity Centre in Beaumont Leys.

Professor Nishan Canagarajah, president and vice chancellor of the University of Leicester, said: “Universities have a vital role to play in driving innovation and creating opportunities for communities. Nik brings exceptional experience across business and enterprise, and will be a strong advocate for the university as we continue to develop our strategic ambitions.”

According to the statement, the appointment forms part of the university’s wider pro-chancellor programme, which draws on leadership from business and philanthropy to support key strategic areas.

Dr Kotecha joins Professor Robin Graham-Brown, newly appointed pro-chancellor (philanthropy), and Dr Vijay Sharma, who was appointed pro-chancellor (community engagement) in 2023.