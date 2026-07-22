Jameela Jamil compares Britain to Thanos, calls Britons 'the most evil in history'

Highlights

Jameela Jamil has claimed British people are "the most evil people in history".

The actor said Britain owes India "£43 trillion" because of its colonial past.

She also spoke about race, privilege and why she changed her portrayal of Tahani in The Good Place.

Jameela Jamil has sparked debate after describing British people as "the most evil people in history" while discussing Britain's colonial past and perceptions of the UK overseas.

Appearing on the Yestergays podcast, the British actor said Americans often have an overly positive view of British people, adding that she deliberately adjusted the personality of her character Tahani in The Good Place to challenge those assumptions.

Jamil links comments to Britain's colonial history

Explaining her remarks, Jamil said she found it surprising that many Americans viewed British people as "sweet".

"I had to make Tahani more of a b----. Americans think British people are so sweet, which is crazy because British people are truly the most evil people in history," she said.

Jamil went on to compare Britain to Marvel villain Thanos, arguing that the country's colonial past had shaped its global reputation.

She also claimed Britain owes India "£43 trillion", referring to estimates that have circulated in discussions about the economic impact of British colonial rule. Similar claims have been made by Indian economist Utsa Patnaik, whose calculations on wealth extracted from India during British rule have been widely debated.

Comments on race and privilege

The actor also spoke about the current social climate in Britain, saying the country no longer felt like a safe haven to her.

Jamil claimed there was a "race war" taking place in Britain and criticised wealthy members of British society, saying they were "not likeable to anyone".

The remarks add to a long list of social and political issues Jamil has publicly addressed throughout her career, alongside campaigns on body image, equality and racial justice.

From broadcaster to outspoken actor

Born in London to parents of Pakistani and Indian heritage, Jamil began her career as a presenter on Channel 4 before moving to BBC Radio 1. She later found international recognition through her role as Tahani Al-Jamil in the comedy series The Good Place.

In recent years, she has frequently spoken out on issues including body positivity and representation. In 2020, after facing criticism over accepting a judging role on a voguing competition, Jamil publicly described herself as queer.

At the time, she said she had been reluctant to speak openly about her sexuality because she feared the reaction within the South Asian community, describing the experience as one marked by "confusion, fear and turmoil" while growing up.