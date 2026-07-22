How Bruce Willis' dementia journey inspired Emma Heming's mission to support caregivers

Highlights

Emma Heming Willis has turned her family's experience into a campaign for dementia awareness.

She launched The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund to support research and caregivers.

Bruce Willis continues to receive support from his blended family following his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Bruce Willis' diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) changed life for his family, but it also inspired wife Emma Heming Willis to become an advocate for people living with the condition and those who care for them.

While the Die Hard star has stepped away from the spotlight since being diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and frontotemporal dementia the following year, Emma has used their personal experience to raise awareness of the disease and the challenges faced by caregivers.

Turning a personal journey into advocacy

Emma has launched The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund, an initiative focused on raising awareness of frontotemporal dementia, supporting research and providing resources for caregivers.

Speaking about the motivation behind the fund, she said their family's experience had shown her the realities many people face when caring for a loved one with dementia.

"This journey with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) has opened my eyes to the realities so many families face. It's what inspired me to create The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund to raise awareness of FTD, support research, and stand beside the caregivers who carry so much every day," she said.

Emma has also spoken publicly about the importance of carers looking after their own wellbeing, encouraging them to prioritise self-care while supporting loved ones.

A family united behind Bruce

Bruce has remained surrounded by the support of his family throughout his health journey. Emma continues to care for the actor alongside their two daughters, while his former wife Demi Moore and their three adult daughters have remained actively involved in his life.

The blended family has regularly shared moments together on social media, reflecting the close bond they have maintained since Bruce's diagnosis.

The actor is reported to be living in a single-storey home on his property, allowing him to remain close to his family while accommodating his changing needs.

Living with frontotemporal dementia

Bruce's family first announced in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication. In 2023, they revealed that his diagnosis had progressed to frontotemporal dementia, a neurological condition that can affect speech, behaviour and comprehension.

The diagnosis brought an end to Bruce's acting career, but his family's openness about the condition has helped shine a light on frontotemporal dementia and the experiences of families navigating the illness.

Emma's advocacy has since become an extension of that journey, with her work aimed at ensuring other families affected by dementia have access to greater awareness, support and practical resources.