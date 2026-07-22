Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

How Bruce Willis' dementia journey inspired Emma Heming's mission to support caregivers

Bruce Willis' diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) changed life for his family,

How Bruce Willis' dementia journey inspired Emma Heming's mission to support caregivers

Bruce has remained surrounded by the support of his family throughout his health journey

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 22, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Emma Heming Willis has turned her family's experience into a campaign for dementia awareness.
  • She launched The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund to support research and caregivers.
  • Bruce Willis continues to receive support from his blended family following his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Bruce Willis' diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) changed life for his family, but it also inspired wife Emma Heming Willis to become an advocate for people living with the condition and those who care for them.

While the Die Hard star has stepped away from the spotlight since being diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and frontotemporal dementia the following year, Emma has used their personal experience to raise awareness of the disease and the challenges faced by caregivers.

Turning a personal journey into advocacy

Emma has launched The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund, an initiative focused on raising awareness of frontotemporal dementia, supporting research and providing resources for caregivers.

Speaking about the motivation behind the fund, she said their family's experience had shown her the realities many people face when caring for a loved one with dementia.

"This journey with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) has opened my eyes to the realities so many families face. It's what inspired me to create The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund to raise awareness of FTD, support research, and stand beside the caregivers who carry so much every day," she said.

Emma has also spoken publicly about the importance of carers looking after their own wellbeing, encouraging them to prioritise self-care while supporting loved ones.

A family united behind Bruce

Bruce has remained surrounded by the support of his family throughout his health journey. Emma continues to care for the actor alongside their two daughters, while his former wife Demi Moore and their three adult daughters have remained actively involved in his life.

The blended family has regularly shared moments together on social media, reflecting the close bond they have maintained since Bruce's diagnosis.

The actor is reported to be living in a single-storey home on his property, allowing him to remain close to his family while accommodating his changing needs.

Living with frontotemporal dementia

Bruce's family first announced in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication. In 2023, they revealed that his diagnosis had progressed to frontotemporal dementia, a neurological condition that can affect speech, behaviour and comprehension.

The diagnosis brought an end to Bruce's acting career, but his family's openness about the condition has helped shine a light on frontotemporal dementia and the experiences of families navigating the illness.

Emma's advocacy has since become an extension of that journey, with her work aimed at ensuring other families affected by dementia have access to greater awareness, support and practical resources.

emma heming willisdementiafamily supportbruce willis
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

harpz-kaur-surinderella
Entertainment

Harpz Kaur brings Bollywood magic to Surinderella

Harriet-Sharmini-Smithers
Entertainment

Harriet Sharmini Smithers: Sophia Duleep Singh's struggle for equality still resonates

Maimuna-Memon-actress
Entertainment

Maimuna Memon: Stepping away from technology has been a real pleasure

Waleed-Akhtar-esh-alladi
Entertainment

Waleed Akhtar says The P Word more relevant than ever

More For You

Unsafe baby products

An investigation has raised fresh concerns over unsafe baby products being sold through online marketplaces

iStock

Shocking investigation finds unsafe baby products still being sold online

  • Unsafe baby products were found on several online shopping platforms despite official safety alerts.
  • Investigation identified bottle-feeding aids, baby sleep pillows and unsafe sleeping bags still on sale.
  • Campaigners are urging the government to make online marketplaces legally responsible for product safety.

Unsafe baby products are still being sold on several major online marketplaces, despite repeated government safety warnings and product alerts, according to a new investigation. Consumer group Which? reportedly said it found dozens of products that experts believe could put babies at risk of suffocation, overheating or choking, prompting renewed calls for tighter regulation of online retailers.

According to a report by BBC, the investigation found bottle-feeding aids, baby sleep pillows and sleeping bags with hoods or without armholes available across multiple platforms, even though some of the products had already been the subject of safety alerts issued by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS). The regulator first warned businesses to remove self-feeding bottle devices in 2022, while a separate alert covering baby sleep pillows followed in December 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less