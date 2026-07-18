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From Brad Pitt's children to Nicolas Cage: Why these 9 stars didn't keep the family name

Brad Pitt's children are among the latest famous names

From Brad Pitt's children to Nicolas Cage: Why these 9 stars didn't keep the family name

A famous surname can be a passport to instant recognition

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 18, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Brad Pitt's children are among the latest famous names to move away from a family surname
  • Some changed their names after family rifts, while others wanted to forge their own identity
  • From Angelina Jolie to Nicolas Cage, each story reflects a different reason for leaving a famous name behind

A famous surname can be a passport to instant recognition, but it can also bring comparisons, expectations and assumptions. While many celebrities embrace their family names, others have deliberately stepped away from them, whether to establish their own careers, honour another parent or mark a new chapter in their lives.

With Brad Pitt's children making headlines after moving to drop "Pitt" from their surnames, here are nine stars who chose a different path.

1. Shiloh Jolie

Shiloh, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, legally removed "Pitt" from her surname after turning 18 in 2024. She is now officially known as Shiloh Jolie, becoming the first of the former couple's children to complete the legal process.

2. Zahara and Maddox Jolie

Zahara and Maddox have also begun the legal process of dropping "Pitt" from their surnames. Zahara introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie during a college event, while Maddox has already used the surname Jolie in film credits. Both are expected to complete the legal change following court hearings.

3. Suri Noelle

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter made headlines when she appeared as Suri Noelle during her high school graduation in 2024. Noelle, her mother's middle name, replaced Cruise in public, reflecting a new personal identity as she entered adulthood.

4. Angelina Jolie

Before becoming one of Hollywood's biggest stars, Angelina Jolie legally dropped her father Jon Voight's surname in 2002. Although they later reconciled, she continued using Jolie professionally, turning it into one of the entertainment industry's most recognisable names.

5. Nicolas Cage

Born Nicolas Kim Coppola, the Oscar winner chose the surname Cage before launching his acting career. As the nephew of filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, he wanted audiences to judge his work on its own merits rather than connect his success to his famous family.

6. Elle King

Singer Elle King, the daughter of actor and comedian Rob Schneider, was born Tanner Elle Schneider. She chose to perform under her mother's surname, later explaining that she wanted to build her own career instead of being defined by her father's fame.

7. Emilio Estevez

Emilio took a different route from the rest of his family. While his father Ramón Estévez became Martin Sheen and his brother Carlos became Charlie Sheen, Emilio kept his birth surname Estévez throughout his acting career, preserving his family's original heritage.

8. Malia Ann

Former US President Barack Obama's eldest daughter used the name Malia Ann for her directorial debut at the Sundance Film Festival. By omitting the Obama surname, she chose to let audiences focus on her work rather than her family name.

9. Vivienne Jolie

Vivienne, another daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was credited as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for the Broadway production of The Outsiders, which she helped produce alongside her mother. While there has been no confirmation of a legal name change, the professional credit attracted widespread attention.

More than just a name

Whether driven by family circumstances, professional ambitions or personal identity, these decisions show that a famous surname is not always seen as an advantage. For some, stepping away from a well-known family name is about creating a legacy that belongs entirely to them.

brad pittangelina joliesurnamechildrenhollywood star
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