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Priyanka Chopra's first look in SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' revealed as she transforms into Mandakini

The epic action-adventure also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran

Priyanka Chopra's first look in SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' revealed as she transforms into Mandakini

The newly released images introduce Chopra as Mandakini

X/ ssrajamouli
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 18, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Priyanka Chopra's first-look images from Varanasi have been unveiled.
  • The actor plays a character named Mandakini in SS Rajamouli's next film.
  • The epic action-adventure also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
  • Varanasi is set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

Priyanka Chopra's long-awaited first look from SS Rajamouli's Varanasi has finally been revealed, giving fans their first glimpse of the actor as Mandakini in one of Indian cinema's most ambitious upcoming films.

The makers released two character stills on Saturday (July 18) to mark Chopra's birthday, unveiling her role in the epic action-adventure that spans thousands of years and multiple continents.

Priyanka Chopra's Mandakini revealed

The newly released images introduce Chopra as Mandakini, although the filmmakers have kept details about her character under wraps.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The story unfolds across locations including Antarctica, Africa and the ancient city of Varanasi, with events stretching across different eras.

The film reunites Rajamouli with Academy Award-winning composer MM Keeravani, who created the music for RRR, including the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu.

Priyanka Chopra on working with Rajamouli

Speaking about the filmmaker during Cannes Lions last month, Chopra described Rajamouli's approach on set as freeing for actors.

"He has complete and utter control on set. You just come as an actor in with the weight of your character, which is also really freeing as you're not thinking about the things you would as a producer," she said.

When is Varanasi releasing?

Varanasi is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

Apart from Varanasi, Chopra will also star in the survival thriller Reset, directed by Matt Smukler. The film follows a woman who wakes up alone in the wilderness with no memory of how she got there and must rely on a stranger, played by Orlando Bloom, to survive while questioning whether he can be trusted. Production is expected to begin in August.

ss rajamoulivaranasimahesh babuprithviraj sukumaranpriyanka chopra jonas
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