Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals SS Rajamouli took nearly 100 takes for one 'Varanasi' shot

Highlights

Prithviraj Sukumaran says one scene in Varanasi took nearly 100 takes to complete.

The actor describes SS Rajamouli as the hardest-working filmmaker he has collaborated with.

Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj, is slated for release in April 2027.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has offered a glimpse into SS Rajamouli's uncompromising approach to filmmaking, revealing that one sequence in the upcoming epic Varanasi was filmed nearly 100 times before the director was satisfied.

The actor, who is currently shooting for the film, said the experience highlighted Rajamouli's attention to detail and relentless pursuit of perfection, adding that working with the acclaimed filmmaker has been a learning experience.

A single scene took nearly 100 takes

Speaking to THR India, Prithviraj recalled witnessing Rajamouli's dedication during filming, revealing that one scene required almost 100 takes before it met the director's expectations.

The actor said the filmmaker's commitment to achieving the desired result is evident in the way he approaches every shot, regardless of the scale of the production.

Prithviraj described Rajamouli as "the hardest-working filmmaker" he has worked with, saying the director's discipline is reflected in every aspect of the shoot.

Rajamouli's day begins before the cast arrives

The actor also spoke about the director's demanding work routine on the set of Varanasi.

According to Prithviraj, even when filming is scheduled to begin at 7am, Rajamouli is already on set by around 5.15am. By the time the cast, including Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, arrive, the director has already rehearsed scenes with his assistants, set up equipment and prepared for the day's shoot.

Prithviraj said he once asked whether he should report earlier, but Rajamouli insisted he continue following his scheduled call time.

The actor added that the filmmaker is also the last person to leave the set each day, with lunch breaks typically lasting around 20 minutes.

'He works like someone making his first film'

Beyond the long hours, Prithviraj said what impressed him most was Rajamouli's enthusiasm.

Despite directing some of Indian cinema's biggest blockbusters, the filmmaker approaches Varanasi with the excitement of someone working on their debut feature, the actor said.

"For someone who does not know, he seems like a new director who had to wait 20 to 30 years to make his first film," Prithviraj said, adding that Rajamouli never appears weighed down by his own success or reputation.

He also described the filmmaker's attitude towards his craft as one of the biggest lessons he has taken from working on the project.

Prithviraj confirmed that he still has several shooting schedules remaining for Varanasi and is looking forward to returning to the set.

The Telugu-language epic action drama stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is currently in production and is scheduled to release on 7 April 2027 during the Ugadi festival.