Jacob Batalon shares the unlikely story behind his 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' casting

Highlights

Jacob Batalon says his chemistry with Tom Holland helped him land the role of Ned Leeds.

The actor recalled believing he had failed his Marvel screen test.

Batalon shared behind-the-scenes memories from his audition for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Jacob Batalon has reflected on how he landed one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most recognisable supporting roles, saying he believes the studio cast him largely because of his natural chemistry with Tom Holland rather than his acting experience.

The actor, who returns as Ned Leeds in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, looked back on his first Marvel audition, revealing that he left convinced he had missed out on the part.

'I think they hired me for the vibes'

Batalon, who was 19 when he was cast, admitted he never asked Marvel executives exactly why he was chosen. However, he believes the connection he shared with Holland during their screen test proved decisive.

"I think they really just hired me for the vibes," he said, adding that the studio appeared to enjoy the pair's chemistry from the moment they auditioned together.

He also praised Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and producer Amy Pascal for creating a supportive working environment, saying his first experience on a film set set unrealistically high expectations for future projects.

"I was so spoiled from that movie that I just assumed every job was like that, and it's not," he said.

From first-class flights to a Lego audition

Batalon also recalled being flown to California for the audition, describing the first-class experience as unforgettable.

After arriving in Burbank, he was taken to what he described as a warehouse-like location, where wardrobe changes were made before he was paired with Holland to perform the now-famous Lego Death Star scene.

Using a water bottle as a stand-in prop, Batalon accidentally dropped it during the audition and was reminded that Ned had supposedly spent months building the Lego model.

Despite the mishap, he believes the relaxed atmosphere worked in his favour.

According to Batalon, he and Holland spent much of the audition laughing together, and while very little of the scene went according to plan, he felt the casting team enjoyed seeing "two kids having a great time together."

He thought he had lost the role

Once the screen test ended, Batalon was convinced he had blown his chance of joining the MCU.

While waiting at his hotel later that day, he watched an NBA game featuring his favourite team, the Los Angeles Lakers. Seeing rookie D'Angelo Russell help secure a victory, Batalon took it as a positive sign that he might still get the role.

The feeling proved to be right, with the actor eventually being cast as Peter Parker's best friend, Ned Leeds, a character he has played throughout Tom Holland's Spider-Man films and now reprises in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.