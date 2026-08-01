Hank Green to scale back YouTube content after admitting AI became a 'bad habit'

Highlights

Hank Green says he relied too heavily on ChatGPT while researching a recent video.

The science educator apologised and announced plans to reduce his content output.

The controversy has reignited debate over AI's role in educational content.

YouTuber and science communicator Hank Green has announced he will cut back on producing videos after admitting he had developed what he described as a "bad habit" of relying too heavily on AI during the research process.

The admission came after viewers questioned whether parts of a recent Ask Hank Anything episode had been generated by artificial intelligence, prompting Green to explain how he had used ChatGPT while preparing the video.

AI admission sparks online debate

The discussion began after an episode of Ask Hank Anything, featuring creator Soupytime, was uploaded to the Complexly YouTube channel on July 30.

A clip circulated on social media, with some viewers claiming one of Green's responses sounded as though it had been written by an AI chatbot.

Green later reviewed his script and research notes, saying the specific line was not generated by ChatGPT but was an unscripted comment made during the conversation.

However, he acknowledged using ChatGPT to assist with research, explaining that increasing workload had led him to depend more on AI-generated notes than he should have.

"I had developed a bad habit," Green said, adding that while AI helped him locate information, it did not write his scripts or determine his views.

Trust concerns from viewers

The explanation did little to quiet criticism from some viewers, who argued that educational creators have a responsibility to maintain rigorous research standards.

Others pointed to on-screen fact-checking notes in the episode, which questioned statements relating to topics including cat saliva, mantis shrimp vision and artificial sweeteners, fuelling further discussion about the research process.

Green later issued a more detailed apology, saying he was "mortified" by the situation and accepted that he had let his audience down.

Fewer videos ahead

As part of his response, Green said he would slow his publishing schedule to focus on improving his workflow.

He revealed that several ongoing projects, including SMUSH and 4×3, would be paused, while uploads on Hankschannel may also become less frequent.

Green added that conversations with his wife Katherine and his brother John Green had helped him recognise that his workload had become unsustainable.

The episode has prompted broader discussion about the role of AI in educational content, with many creators and viewers debating where AI-assisted research should end and human verification should begin.